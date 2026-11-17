Kim Ju-ae, the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, skis during a visit to the Samjiyon tourist development area in North Korea from Nov. 15 through 16, in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 17. YONHAP

North Korea's latest moves suggest that it is attempting to broaden its diplomatic options through its relationships with China and Russia rather than rushing into direct talks with the United States.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stepped up high-level diplomacy with China and Russia while remaining silent on U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest overture for a summit, suggesting that Pyongyang is seeking to strengthen its diplomatic leverage through its relationship with Beijing and Moscow as the two prepare for a summit with Washington.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Tuesday that Kim inspected the Samjiyon tourist development area in Ryanggang Province — specifically Samjiyon Airport and a ski resort under construction near Mount Bukpotae — on Sunday and Monday. He ordered that the airport’s runway be expanded to meet International Civil Aviation Organization standards, according to the KCNA.

He also stressed the need to develop tourism into a driver of self-sustaining regional growth.

On Monday, Kim climbed Mount Paektu and inspected the area around Heaven Lake before calling for improvements in the nearby tourism facilities under construction.

His publicized visit to Samjiyon has drawn attention because it comes ahead of a summit involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

Before departing for his Asia tour on Monday, Trump raised the possibility of direct contact between himself and the North Korean leader, saying that Kim “may come” to China.

“I don’t know [if Kim will come]. That’s up to [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping],” he told reporters.

North Korea, however, has not directly responded to Trump’s remarks. Instead, it appears to be focused on high-level diplomatic engagement with China and Russia.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and Pak Jong-chon, the vice chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea's Central Military Commission, ski during North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to the Samjiyon tourist development area from Nov. 15 through 16, in this photo provided by the state-run Rodong Sinmun on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Kim Song-nam, the director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s international affairs department, visited China from Nov. 3 to 7 and met with Cai Qi, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Jo Yong-won, a Workers’ Party secretary and one of Kim Jong-un’s closest aides, led a party and government delegation to Russia on Saturday.

North Korea took a similar approach ahead of last year’s APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, dispatching Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui to Russia, where she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump also expressed an interest in meeting Kim Jong-un then.

North Korea’s latest moves are seen as part of a strategy to broaden its diplomatic options through its relationships with China and Russia rather than rushing into direct talks with the United States. Analysts also suggest that the North is engaging in advance diplomatic outreach to ensure its position is not sidelined if issues involving the Korean Peninsula, including its nuclear program, are discussed.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, inspects construction sites in the Samjiyon tourist development area on his visit from Nov. 15 through 16 in this photo provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 17. YONHAP

Observers say that the chances of a surprise summit between the North and the United States remain slim, given that the two have made little progress in narrowing their differences over nuclear issues and sanctions relief since Kim Jong-un and Trump met in Hanoi, Vietnam, in 2019 — a summit that ended without progress.

Meanwhile, North Korean state media also drew attention after releasing photos of Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, skiing during the Samjiyon visit.

The North Korean leader’s wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his sister, Workers’ Party official Kim Yo-jong, accompanied him on the trip.

The appearance brought together members of the Kim family, which North Korea promotes as the “Paektu bloodline.” Pyongyang portrays Mount Paektu as a sacred site of founding leader Kim Il Sung’s anti-Japanese armed struggle and uses it to reinforce the cult of personality surrounding the ruling family.

Analysts say that the images may be intended to emphasize the Kim family’s historical legitimacy while presenting a vision of prosperity for future generations through tourism and leisure.

“The intention is to highlight Kim Jong-un as the leader of a normal state who is building tourism, culture and civilization for future generations,” Prof. Lim said.

BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]