Kim Jong-un calls for rapid North Korea naval buildup at Nampho shipyard

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Senior North Korean party official visits China: KCNA
Kim Song-nam, a member of the Political Bureau of the Workers' Party of Korea and a party secretary, embarked on a trip to China, underscoring the deepening cooperation between Pyongyang and Beijing.
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Senior officials of South Korea, Switzerland discuss North situation following Swiss foreign minister's Pyongyang trip
The meeting came after Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis's recent visit to North Korea — the first by a Swiss foreign minister since 2003.
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Binance says hackers used fake job interviews, internal AI tool in $6 billion theft
Binance said that a multistage operation involving fake interviews and an internal AI tool — and suspected of being carried out as early as June — affected $6.34 billion in digital assets.
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South Korea's failure in Unesco taekwondo bid (KOR)
Seoul faces criticism for lagging behind Pyongyang's Unesco bid for recognition of taekwondo as intangible cultural heritage.