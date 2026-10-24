Kim Jong-un calls for developing 'world's strongest armed forces' at meeting of military commanders

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a meeting with military commanders in Pyongyang in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 24. YONHAP

The North Korean leader presided over the conference of military leaders as South Korean intelligence said social media rumors of his death were unfounded.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a major military gathering and called for stronger combat capabilities after rumors of his death spread across social media overseas.

Kim announced plans to transform front line companies into versatile combat units capable of independently carrying out military operations.

The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Saturday that Kim presided over the third conference of company commanders of the Korean People's Army, held in Pyongyang on Thursday and Friday, and delivered a speech about “building a strong army in the new era and the duties of company commanders.”

It marked Kim's first public appearance in four days since his visit to the national footwear and clothing exhibition in Pyongyang on Monday.

In his speech, Kim said North Korea had set “developing the world's strongest armed forces” as a priority and a concrete goal to be achieved during its new five-year planning period.

He described the central objective of the conference as “building the strongest military by fostering the strongest companies and accelerating a military revolution of our own style.”

The gathering was attended by senior military officials, including Pak Jong-chon, vice chairman of the North's ruling party's Central Military Commission; Defense Minister Kim Song-gi; and Ri Yong-gil, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army, along with commanders from military and political organizations and company commanders.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presides over a meeting with military commanders in Pyongyang in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 24. YONHAP

Following Kim's speech, the defense minister delivered a report, and participants watched videos highlighting company commanders' combat experiences. Outstanding company commanders were also honored.

North Korean state media described the event as the first militarywide gathering since the ruling Workers' Party's ninth congress.

Kim's decision to personally oversee the conference and emphasize the combat readiness of front line units appears aimed at tightening military discipline and strengthening the role of combat units.

The gathering came amid speculation about Kim's health and rumors of his death circulating on social media overseas.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service had told the parliamentary committee Friday that the rumors of Kim's death were unfounded.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [jin.eunsoo@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



