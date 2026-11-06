Kim Jong-chul tapped to lead police force after lengthy vacancy

Acting-Police Commissioner General Kim Jong-chul is seen at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6 NEWS1

Deputy police commissioner general Kim Jong-chul has been nominated to lead Korea’s National Police Agency, ending a 22-month vacancy in the top post.

Kim Jong-chul, deputy commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency (KNPA), has been nominated as the first police chief appointed by President Lee Jae Myung on Friday.

The nomination comes after the top post remained vacant for one year and 10 months following former police chief Cho Ji-ho's impeachment over his involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 martial law imposition, and one year and five months after Lee took office.

The Korean National Police Commission convened a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Friday to interview Kim before deciding whether to approve a motion recommending his appointment as the 25th commissioner general of the state police agency.

Although the police commissioner general holds vice-ministerial rank, the appointment requires confirmation by the National Assembly. The process begins with the commission's consent, followed by a formal recommendation from the minister of the interior and safety and a parliamentary hearing. The president then appoints the nominee to a two-year term.

“I am fully aware that public expectations of the police have never been higher, but neither have the concerns surrounding the force,” Kim said ahead of the commission's special meeting. “My nomination comes at a particularly challenging time, and I feel the weight of the responsibility ahead.”

Kim would bring a different educational pedigree to the top of Korea's police force, which has been led by four Korean National Police University graduates consecutively for nearly eight years: Min Gap-ryong, Kim Chang-yong, Yoon Hee-keun and Cho Ji-ho.

Korean National Police Agency chief nominee Kim Jong-chul speaks to reporters shortly after arriving at the Korean National Police Commission in western Seoul on Nov. 6. NEWS1

A native of Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang, Kim Jong-chul graduated from Myeongshin High School in Jinju before majoring in English at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. He joined the force in 1997 through the police officer candidate program. His subsequent assignments included leadership of Seoul Seocho Police Station and the autonomous police division of the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency.

His subsequent leadership roles were at the Daegu Metropolitan Police Agency and the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency, where he served as director of public safety. He also headed the public safety and traffic division at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the public safety division at the Chungnam Provincial Police Agency and the community safety division at the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency.

Kim Jong-chul is regarded within police ranks as "a career officer who built on his intelligence background through a wide range of public-facing police assignments."

Kim also served on assignment at the presidential office's national affairs situation room under former President Moon Jae-in and was later seconded to the state affairs planning committee under President Lee.

In September 2025, Kim assumed leadership of the Gyeongnam Provincial Police Agency. He later secured a nomination for promotion to chief superintendent general before taking up the deputy commissioner general post at the KNPA in September.

Acting-Police Commissioner General Kim Jong-chul, right, signs a document at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 6. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“Kim Jong-chul's experience as acting commissioner general means he could take on the agency's most pressing challenges without needing time to settle into the role,” a commission member said in a phone interview with the JoongAng Ilbo.

Kim is also seen as well placed to continue the police reforms he has led as acting chief that were called to attention after two major scandals this year. In the first, Gwangju police were accused of mishandling the investigation into Jang Yun-gi, the son of a serving police officer, who is charged with murdering a high school student, and of helping his father destroy evidence. In the second, a police officer in Jeju falsely closed a missing-person case.

For more than a year after the role became vacant, the government failed to appoint a successor, and deputy commissioners general took turns running the agency in an acting capacity. The leadership vacuum comes at a particularly sensitive time for the police, as the ruling Democratic Party has dismantled the prosecutors’ offices in a sweeping overhaul of Korea's roughly 70-year-old criminal justice system. The changes expanded the police's responsibilities in criminal investigations.





BY KIM JEONG-JAE [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]