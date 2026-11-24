Independent lawmaker Rep. Kim Byung-kee speaks to reporters after arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's office in western Seoul to undergo questioning in this file photo taken Oct. 31. NEWS1

Police referred the independent lawmaker and former Democratic Party floor leader to prosecutors over allegations he received tens of millions of won for legislative favors.

Police on Tuesday referred independent lawmaker Kim Byung-kee to prosecutors over various corruption allegations, including taking bribes.

Kim, formerly of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), faces allegations of accepting tens of millions of won in exchange for legislative favors for cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb and a transport system company.

He is also suspected of overlooking allegations that a former DP lawmaker took 100 million won ($74,400) in bribes ahead of the 2022 local elections as well as accepting a hotel voucher from Korean Air, among other allegations.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's public crimes unit sent the cases to the prosecution, recommending multiple charges, including acceptance of bribes and obstruction of business.

Kim quit the DP in January after stepping down as the party's floor leader the previous month over the mounting allegations.





Yonhap