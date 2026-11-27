Kim Kardashian receives a skin treatment in Korea in August 2025, in a photo she posted on Instagram. Her sister Khloé Kardashian says the trip's treatments left both their faces swollen. SCREEN CAPTURE

Khloé Kardashian said she and Kim Kardashian experienced severe but temporary facial swelling after undergoing multiple skin treatments in Korea last year.

Skin treatments in Korea allegedly left U.S. reality TV star Khloé Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian so swollen that they spent the rest of the trip holed up in their hotel.

Both sisters' faces have since returned to normal with no lasting damage, Khloé said on Wednesday's episode of her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," according to People magazine and Page Six.

Khloé's guest was actor La La Anthony, who traveled to Korea with the sisters in August last year, along with their friend Stephanie Suganami and beauty expert Vanessa Lee. The group made the trip to try a range of procedures in a country known for its advanced skin care.

"We did anything and everything," Khloé told Anthony. "Kim and I came back deformed, you came back beautiful and the plane ride just made it so much worse. Kim looked like Stewie from 'Family Guy.'"

Stewie, the baby in the animated sitcom "Family Guy" (1999-), has a head shaped like an American football.

"Day one, we [expletive] up our faces, and we were just sitting in the hotel room," Khloé said.

"My mom [Kris Jenner was] crying when she saw Kim's face like, 'Did you ruin it?'" Khloé added.

Anthony came through the treatments unscathed but was stuck indoors with the sisters.

Khloé Kardashian during the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix race at the Monaco racetrack on June 7. AP/YONHAP

"We didn't go anywhere," Anthony said. "Nobody could leave the hotel. We didn't do anything."

Khloé also recalled how hard it was to communicate with the doctors.

"If anyone asks, we don't know what we did because we just trusted doctors," Khloé said. "There was a translator. We were like, 'O.K., sure. This amount, perfect.' You lay on the table, they do some stuff to you, and you're like, 'Oh, that's what we agreed to?'"

"It was so fun, we need to do that again," Khloé said of the trip.

Kim posted photos on Instagram of herself receiving treatments during the trip.

"Korea's hyperpigmentation technologies, body tightening devices and biostimulator skin boosters have been on my to-do list," Lee told Entertainment Tonight at the time.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]