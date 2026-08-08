KFA apologizes over allegations of providing sexual entertainment to foreign referees more than a decade ago

The Korea Football Association said it was “deeply sorry” for its actions in the early 2010s, as a police raid and wider scrutiny of its former president and national team coach have ratcheted up the pressure for changes at the organization.

The Korea Football Association (KFA) apologized Saturday over allegations that it provided sexual entertainment to foreign referees more than a decade ago. The national football association also apologized on the recent police raid on its headquarters and vowed to overhaul the organization.

The KFA said in a statement that it was “deeply sorry for causing great disappointment and concern” over the controversies surrounding the organization following the FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America.

The association was recently accused of providing sexual entertainment to around 10 foreign referees who officiated seven matches in 2011 and 2012, including Asian qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the final qualifying rounds for the 2012 London Olympics and friendly matches.

The referees were reportedly taken to massage establishments in Seoul, Changwon in South Gyeongsang and Ulsan, with the costs paid using KFA’s corporate cards.

The association said, however, that “such inappropriate conduct or use of corporate cards is absolutely not taking place now.”

It also apologized for concerns caused by a series of other issues, including a parliamentary hearing, an unprecedented police raid and reports about incidents dating back more than a decade that even many current staff members were unaware of.

“The association, which should bring joy and excitement to football fans through fierce effort and passion for the goal, as well as fair play and sportsmanship along the way, has recently lost sight of its core purpose and found itself in a truly deplorable situation,” the KFA said.

The association also said it hoped the controversies would not cause the public to misunderstand or diminish the achievements and efforts of national team players who have represented Korea.

“We will take all the criticism and condemnation from outside to heart and use this as an opportunity for thorough reform,” the KFA said. “For the better future of Korean football, we will continue our efforts with deep self-reflection and rigorous measures. We will also further enhance transparency and ethical standards in our organizational culture to meet the higher standards and expectations of the public.”

Former Korea Football Association president Chung Mong-gyu, left, and former national football team manager Hong Myung-bo answer questions during a parliamentary hearing on July 30. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The KFA pledged to move quickly on policy priorities, including expanding the electorate for its presidential election, while preparing for the upcoming Asian Games and other international matches in the second half of the year as well as the AFC Asian Cup in early 2027.

The KFA has faced mounting criticism since the national team's poor performance in this year's World Cup, when it was eliminated in the group stage despite strong expectations.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched the K-football Innovation Committee, which is tasked with developing a new framework for Korean football.

Former KFA President Chung Mong-gyu and former national team coach Hong Myung-bo, among other senior officials, have also appeared before a parliamentary hearing about the national team's failures and the KFA's operations.

A police investigation into the process of appointing Hong as national team coach has also accelerated. Police raided KFA's headquarters on Thursday as part of the investigation.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



