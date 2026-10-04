Kepco employee data leaked 

The personal information of 24,000 Korea Electric Power Corporation employees was posted on an external website, but customer data was not affected.

The personal information of some 24,000 employees at the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) has been leaked, the company said Sunday, the latest in a series of personal data leaks at corporations.

“We became aware that the personal information of employees was exposed on an external website at around 3:59 p.m. Thursday,” Kepco said in a statement.

The leaked information includes their names, job positions and telephone numbers but does not include sensitive information, such as their resident registration numbers, the company added.

Kepco said in the statement it has since notified affected employees and completed deleting the leaked information at around midnight Friday.

Customer information, stored in a separate system, was not compromised.

The case comes after several major financial firms, including Hana Bank, KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank, recently suffered leaks of customer information in hacking attacks.

A Kepco official said the company is verifying the exact cause of the incident and that the data leak appears to be unrelated to the AI-related hacking attacks at financial firms.





Yonhap