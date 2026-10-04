Kepco employee data leaked 

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One shark draws 52,000 people to Busan waterfront in a single day
Busan city officials and other authorities have decided not to make any rescue attempts. Instead, they will wait for the shark to return to the open sea on its own.
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Flu season in Seoul starts three weeks earlier than last year
Flu seasons are not only arriving earlier; they are also lasting longer. The 2025-26 season lasted 16 weeks, more than three times as long as the five-week 2024-25 season.
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Over 30% of arrest warrant requests rejected by prosecutors this year: Data
Investigators have complained that prosecutors have become reluctant to seek requested warrants after the government decided to overhaul the prosecution system.
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Court network sees major spike in hacking attempts
Nearly 240,000 hacking attempts have targeted Korea's court network from January through August of this year, more than double the number from all of 2025.