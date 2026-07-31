'Keep weapons loaded,' says Army after ammo protocol breach

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Hanwha Ocean signs 7.8 trillion won contract to build Korea's next-generation destroyer
The deal comes after a month of negotiations with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration to design and build the first homegrown Aegis-class warships, with the lead ship of the program scheduled to enter service in 2032.
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Late U.S. captain named Korean War hero of August
South Korea named late Capt. Robert Timmons its hero of August for helping halt North Korean advances at Sobuk Mountain in 1950.
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Pyongyang denounces U.S. plan to raise troop numbers in Japan
North Korea accused United States Forces Japan of turning itself into a regional “war command center” while citing the need for preparedness.
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U.S. military drone mistaken for unidentified aircraft, border evacuation alert triggered
A U.S. military drone in a joint KMEP exercise triggered a civilian alert near the border, prompting scrutiny of Korea-U.S. military communication.