'Keep weapons loaded,' says Army after ammo protocol breach

Special forces soldiers of the Republic of Korea Army participate in a drill in South Chungcheong on July 31. REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY

The military ordered all frontline units to keep crew-served weapons loaded after a 1st Corps commander was found to have allowed guards to stand watch without live ammunition.

A key Army command has issued a directive to all frontline border units to keep their crew-served weapons loaded, a military official said Friday, following a protocol breach where soldiers were found on duty with unloaded arms.

The Army's 1st Corps, responsible for the western front, was found to have instructed its soldiers to use unloaded K6 heavy machine guns and K4 automatic grenade launchers while on guard duty while leaving live ammunition next to the weapons.

The corps commander reportedly allowed them to do so at his own discretion, apparently to prevent accidental discharges.

The Army Ground Operations Command (GOC) has since inspected all five corps over their guard operations and the use of crew-served weapons.

“Effective yesterday, the GOC issued a sectional order requiring all crew-served weapons at front line guard posts and general outposts to remain loaded with mounted ammunition,” an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) told reporters.

“The GOC is currently inspecting the readiness posture of all frontline border units, with follow-up measures to be implemented upon completion of the inspection,” the JCS official said.

The weapons, including the K6 and K4, are supposed to be kept belt-fed with live rounds loaded to ensure an immediate response in emergency situations.

The latest case at the 1st Corps has sparked concerns over lax military readiness and security posture at the units responsible for the country's ground defense.





Yonhap







