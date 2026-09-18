KCTU returns to government talks over semiconductor workweek exemption plan

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Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag
Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
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Supreme Court finalizes sentence for soldier who leaked Korea-U.S. secrets to China
An active-duty Army sergeant received four years in prison for selling classified military exercise data and other defense information to a Chinese intelligence contact.
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Teen gambling counseling cases surge 41 percent
Teenagers receiving treatment or counseling for gambling problems in Korea rose 40.9% in 2025, driven largely by illegal online gambling, official data showed.
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Korea protests Japanese warlord's appearance at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games welcome ceremony
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee demanded assurances after a ceremony in Nagoya featured Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the warlord behind Japan's 16th-century invasions of Korea.