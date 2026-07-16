K-campus wraps up fifth University Ambassadors program, prepares recruitment for next batch

The fifth batch of K-campus University Ambassadors pose for a photo with Korea JoongAng Daily Executive Editor Choi Ji-young, sixth from left, during a certification ceremony at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on July 16. PARK SANG-MOON

Participants toured the Korea JoongAng Daily office and discussed their experiences creating content as international students in Korea.

K-campus, a platform for international students in Korea, held a certification ceremony on Thursday to mark the completion of its fifth University Ambassadors program.

The program ran from March to July and brought together 25 international students from 16 universities in 15 countries. Participants created content about their experiences studying and living in Korea for the K-campus platform, which is operated by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

The ceremony took place at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul. As part of the event, the ambassadors toured the company building, including the Korea JoongAng Daily newsroom and production studios, before reflecting on the content they had created during the program.

K-campus also recognized three participants as outstanding University Ambassadors: Duong Tien Dat of Sogang University, Denise Kate Esperas of Hanyang University and Susan Sofia Sarmiento Ortiz of Ewha Womans University.

Duong said the program was his first opportunity to participate in an activity of its kind and thanked the K-campus team for its support.

"It was a great opportunity to share my experiences in Korea, especially my campus life and the things I know well," he said. "I also enjoyed meeting other international students, and the program motivated me to post more on social media."

Certificates were presented by Korea JoongAng Daily Executive Editor Choi Ji-young.

"We hope your experience will be helpful in your future life in Korea, and hope to see you continuously through the platform," Choi said.

K-campus will begin accepting applications for the sixth University Ambassadors program from July 27 through Aug. 10.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]