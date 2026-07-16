K-campus wraps up fifth University Ambassadors program, prepares recruitment for next batch

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Seoul's Jung District expands tour pass with Korean sauna option
The Seoul Jung-gu Tour Pass doubled its options to four, adding a traditional Korean sauna package and new itineraries aimed at boosting local travel.
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Jangheung Water Festival to return with water battles, K-pop concert
The annual event will also feature prison-themed tours and a wide range of water-based activities.
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Delayed graduations, visa troubles: International students cite university support failures
As Korea looks to attract more foreign students, some say that inadequate English-language information and limited administrative support have delayed graduation and disrupted career plans.
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Top Vietnamese student bound for Korea's KAIST on AI aspirations
Hoang Huong Giang, one of Vietnam’s highest-performing exam students, will study computer science at KAIST on a Samsung-sponsored full scholarship.