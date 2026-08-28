'K-campus University Ambassadors' from 18 countries begin sharing student life in Korea

K-campus University Ambassadors pose for a group photo during an orientation session for the program’s sixth batch at the JoongAng Ilbo building in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Aug. 28. PARK SANG-MOON

Twenty international students will create content and answer questions about studying, scholarships and daily life in Korea during the five-month program.

International students from universities across Korea gathered in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Friday, as the sixth K-campus University Ambassadors program kicked off.

A total of 20 students from 18 countries and 15 universities took part in an orientation session at the JoongAng Ilbo building.

“I’m really excited to be part of the program since content creation is something new for me,” said Antonio Alves de Medeiros Neto, a Brazilian student studying at Yeungnam University in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang.

“I hope I can create more bonds, feel more connected to the community and, at the same time, develop myself.”

The ambassadors, who were chosen through document screening and interviews, will share their experiences as international students in Korea through posts and videos while participating in various activities throughout the five-month program.

As part of a new initiative, the ambassadors will host an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the K-campus platform, where they will answer questions directly from users about life as an international student in Korea. Topics will range from scholarship applications to practical tips for living and studying in Korea.

The program will also recognize ambassadors for their contributions, with monthly awards and an Outstanding Ambassador Prize, along with category awards for Best Reviewer, Best Social Media Creator and Top Brand Contributor.

K-campus, a platform for international students operated by the Korea JoongAng Daily, provides information on universities, jobs and daily life in Korea. It has run the University Ambassadors program twice a year since February 2024.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]







