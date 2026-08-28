'K-campus University Ambassadors' from 18 countries begin sharing student life in Korea

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Booyoung Group awards 400 million won in scholarships to 98 international students
The group's scholarship foundation has provided 11.6 billion won in scholarships to 2,945 international students from 46 countries since 2010.
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Toss provides prepaid cards to international students at 15 universities
The initiative aims to improve international students' access to commercial services in Korea, as Toss prepaid cards do not require a Korean bank account.
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Students left in the dark as maintenance fees rise
Maintenance charges near Seoul universities are rising faster than rent, while many student tenants lack itemized billing details.
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Metropolitan visa system to be revamped to better match regional labor needs
The Justice Ministry will tighten student screening and tailor foreign worker visas to local industry needs from 2027.