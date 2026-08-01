KBO cancels two games on Saturday as heat wave sends temperatures soaring

Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, is seen empty on April 1, 2025, in this file photo. YONHAP

After canceling two Saturday matchups in extreme heat, the league said outdoor games may be pushed back by up to one hour to protect players and fans.

Two KBO games scheduled for Saturday were canceled because of extreme heat, the league said, in a precautionary measure to protect players and spectators.

The Samsung Lions’ game against the Lotte Giants at Sajik Baseball Stadium in Busan and the Kia Tigers’ game against the NC Dinos at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, have been called off.

Under KBO rules, a heat wave warning may be issued when daily highs of at least 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) are expected to persist for two days or longer.

A KBO game operations official decides whether to cancel a game when weather alerts from the Korea Meteorological Administration for strong winds, extreme heat, fog, fine dust or yellow dust are in effect around the scheduled start time.

Heat alerts took effect for Busan and Changwon the previous day, including the highest-level warning for Changwon.

With temperatures forecast to remain above 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, the KBO said it canceled the games.

“With record-breaking heat continuing, we will closely monitor weather conditions and forecasts in areas hosting KBO games from Saturday and decide whether games can proceed,” the KBO said.

The league said games at outdoor stadiums could also be delayed by up to one hour following consultations between the league's game operations officials and each club’s game manager.

The measure applies to all stadiums except Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul, which has a roof.





BY KO BONG-JUN [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]