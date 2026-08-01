KBO cancels two games on Saturday as heat wave sends temperatures soaring

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Lee Jung-hoo records 300th MLB hit as Giants beat Padres
The San Francisco outfielder achieved the milestone with a seventh-inning double, reaching base three times in a 4-1 win over the Padres.
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Super Typhoon Dolphin may make or break Korea’s ongoing heat wave
Super Typhoon Dolphin’s uncertain path could either extend Korea’s brutal heat wave next week or bring heavy rain and damaging winds.
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LG Twins’ Im Chan-kyu earns 10th win as KBO club ends post-All-Star skid
LG Twins starter Im Chan-kyu fought back emotion after earning his 10th win and helping his club secure its first post-break series victory.
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Homers at home help Twins rally past Heroes
LG used long balls from Song, Dean to grab Thursday's game and clinch their first series win since the All-Star break.