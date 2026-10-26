KB Kookmin Bank data leak expands to 2,210 customers, staff

The bank said a review uncovered 2,091 additional people affected by an earlier hacking incident.

An additional 2,091 people were found to have had their personal information compromised in a hacking incident at KB Kookmin Bank early this month, the bank said Monday.

The discovery raised the total number of people affected to 2,210 after the bank confirmed on Oct. 2 that 119 people had had their personal data leaked.

The additional people include 1,631 customers and 460 executives and employees, the bank said.

The increase was not caused by any additional hacking attacks and was discovered through a close examination of data and processes connected to the system that initially came under attack, it said.

“We are sincerely sorry to our customers for not having been able to determine [the scale] perfectly in the early stages,” a bank official said. “We will do our best to prevent a recurrence and protect our customers.”

The bank had earlier said the leaked information included the names, phone numbers and addresses of the 119 people.

KB Kookmin was one of more than a dozen financial institutions that suffered back-to-back hacking cases early this month.





Yonhap