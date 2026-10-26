KB Kookmin Bank data leak expands to 2,210 customers, staff

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Kim Sae-ron’s mother among those referred to prosecutors in Kim Soo-hyun case
Kim Soo-hyun’s agency said police found grounds for charges against several people over alleged defamation, coercion and illegal distribution of filmed material.
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Migrant-background population hits 5.4% of Korea's total, led by young adults
The migrant-background population reached 2.81 million in 2025 — an increase of 95,000, or 3.5 percent, from a year earlier — and accounted for 5.4 percent of the total population of 51.82 million.
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Samsung's $226 million donation revives pediatric research in Korea, gives 'researchers a reason to stay'
A $226 million donation has built nationwide research networks, improving diagnoses and treatment for children with cancer and rare diseases.
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Border broadcasts condemned by residents who want to 'sleep peacefully,' work without fear
Residents near the inter-Korean border in Paju called on South and North Korea to stop loudspeaker broadcasts, warning renewed propaganda campaigns could disrupt lives and raise military tensions.