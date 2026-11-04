Kazakhstan-based phishing ring linked to deaths of Korean mother and son

Two members of a voice phishing ring based in Kazakhstan that targeted Koreans are being repatriated to Korea through Incheon International Airport on Aug. 5. NEWS1

Police identified a Korean suspect in a Kazakhstan-based voice phishing ring tied to the deaths of a mother and son in North Chungcheong.

A suspect behind a voice phishing scam that led to the suicide of a mother and her son in North Chungcheong has been identified as a Korean member of a criminal ring operating out of Kazakhstan, police said.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency transferred the case to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency on Oct. 19 after determining that the tactics used in the scam matched those of a Kazakhstan-based ring already under investigation by Busan police.

The mother, in her 50s, and her son, in his 20s, were found dead at an apartment in Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, on June 20, according to police.

Investigators found that the two had long struggled financially and that the son had lost approximately 50 million won ($37,000) to a voice phishing scam. A suicide note found at the scene, believed to have been written by the son, reportedly described the distress he had suffered as a result of the scam.

The criminal ring, which operated a call center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, approached the son by impersonating prosecutors, police said.

The scammers called him and falsely claimed that his identity had been linked to criminal activity involving fraudulent bank accounts, then told him to move to an isolated location for questioning. They persuaded him to check into a nearby motel, where they kept him isolated from other people.

They then instructed him to purchase tens of millions of won worth of cryptocurrency and transfer it to a designated address on the basis that his assets needed to be inspected.

The tactic is known in Korea as “self-confinement,” in which scammers manipulate victims into isolating themselves while carrying out fraudulent instructions.

The ring primarily targeted people in their 20s and 30s after obtaining their contact information from illegally acquired personal information databases. The son was among those targeted through this method.

Police verify the identities of Korean scam ring members arrested during a joint operation in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on July 23. KOREAN NATIONAL POLICE AGENCY

Police believe the Kazakhstan-based ring consisted of a Chinese ringleader and approximately 40 Korean members. The group is suspected of defrauding around 100 victims in Korea out of a combined 5.8 billion won.

A governmentwide task force on transnational crime arrested 14 members of the ring in Kazakhstan in July. Authorities have also issued an Interpol Red Notice for the Chinese ringleader and are continuing efforts to track down the suspect.

Overseas voice phishing operations have increasingly moved beyond Cambodia to other countries as authorities intensify crackdowns in cooperation with the Cambodian government.

The Kazakhstan-based ring linked to the deaths initially established its operations in Cambodia in October 2024. It subsequently moved between neighboring countries, including Thailand and Vietnam, roughly every three months before expanding into Kazakhstan this year.

A total of 156, or 28.3 percent, of the 551 Korean scam suspects arrested overseas between January and August were caught in Cambodia, down sharply from 49.4 percent last year, according to data submitted by the Korean National Police Agency to Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Youn Kun-young.

The number arrested in Vietnam, however, surged from 29 to 86, while the figure for China rose to 116. Kazakhstan, where no Korean scam suspects were arrested last year, recorded 16 arrests this year.

“Kazakhstan has relatively lenient visa requirements and shares a border with China, making it easier for suspects to flee overland,” a police official said. “The absence of a Korean police liaison officer in the country may also have made it easier for criminal groups to operate.”

The Korean flag and flag for the National Police Agency are seen in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. NEWS1

A Korean resident who has lived in Kazakhstan for 23 years said the presence of suspicious individuals had become increasingly noticeable.

“We've been seeing more young men who primarily use cash at Korean restaurants and other establishments this year,” the resident said. “There has been growing concern because some of them have frequently been seen asking Korean residents to exchange large sums of money.”

Despite the spread of overseas voice phishing operations beyond Cambodia, experts say Korea's law enforcement presence abroad remains woefully inadequate to address the growing threat.

While Cambodia has a dedicated Korean police unit, known as the “Korean Desk,” staffed by 13 dispatched officers, Uzbekistan is the only country in Central Asia with a Korean police liaison officer, and just one is stationed there.

Amid growing calls to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation, Korean community organizations in Kazakhstan submitted a petition in August requesting the establishment of a Korean Desk to facilitate joint investigations.

The Korean National Police Agency has also formally asked the Foreign Ministry to establish a police liaison officer position in Kazakhstan.

“As criminal organizations scatter to avoid crackdowns in Cambodia, their methods are becoming increasingly sophisticated,” said Lee Keon-su, a professor of police science at Baekseok University. “We need to expand our overseas law enforcement infrastructure, including the deployment of police liaison officers, while pursuing a coordinated governmentwide response to root out overseas phishing operations.”





BY HAN CHAN-WOO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



