Kazakh workers to arrive in Korea by 2028

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Korea faces 15% U.S. drone tariff
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a 100 percent ad valorem tariff on certain drones, docking stations and critical components but capped the rate for imports from Korea and other allies at 15 percent.
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Korea to host African ministers for Seoul talks on AI, digital growth
The four-day Koafec conference in September will explore Korean AI and ICT cooperation in Africa’s health care, agriculture and education sectors.
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Takaichi likely to forgo Yasukuni visit on Aug. 15: Japanese media
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will likely avoid the controversial shrine amid concerns over ties with Korea and China.
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Lee asks new U.S. ambassador to serve as 'bridge' for stronger alliance
President Lee Jae Myung welcomed Michelle Steel, the first Korean American woman to serve as U.S. ambassador to Korea, ending a 19-month vacancy.