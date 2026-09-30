Kazakh worker killed after concrete ceiling collapses at construction site in Seoul

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‘The Assassin(s)’ backlash spreads as historical distortion claims trigger boycotts, legal challenges
Actors, YouTubers and filmmakers face mounting criticism and potential legal action over the film’s portrayal of the 1974 assassination of first lady Yuk Young-soo.
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Busan's viral shark becomes honorary ambassador, but trademark questions remain
An individual has already submitted an application to register a trademark combining "Bukangi," the shark's name, with an image of a shark. This poses a potential problem for the city government if it seeks to develop merchandise.
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Body of baby found at wastewater plant on Samsung Display campus
The police are currently investigating the baby died and how his body was brought to the facility.
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‘Made out to be the villains’: Gangseo District residents push back against school, housing plans
A school for North Korean defector families and public housing are meeting resistance over a lack of consultation and a yet-to-be-built park.