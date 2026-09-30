Kazakh worker killed after concrete ceiling collapses at construction site in Seoul

Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor plan to investigate the cause of the accident and look into whether the companies involved violated workplace safety laws.

A Kazakhstani worker died on Tuesday after part of a concrete ceiling collapsed on him at an apartment construction site in southern Seoul, authorities said.

The man was waiting to begin cleaning inside a unit on the 23rd floor of the site in Seocho District when part of the concrete ceiling fell and hit him at around 9:45 a.m., according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The Labor Ministry said that it immediately suspended work at the site and began an investigation into the incident with police and construction safety authorities.

Police and the Labor Ministry plan to investigate the cause of the accident and look into whether the companies involved violated workplace safety laws.





Yonhap