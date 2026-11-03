Justice Ministry screening outage delays flights at Incheon Airport

A passenger pre-screening system failure halted check-in nationwide for more than an hour, delaying nine flights at Incheon International Airport.

A Justice Ministry system that screens passengers before they board international flights briefly went down Tuesday, disrupting check-in and delaying flights at Incheon International Airport.

The i-PreChecking (IPC) system went down around 6:05 a.m., halting check-in at airline counters across the country that rely on it, the ministry said. Fifteen minutes later, Incheon International Airport’s immigration office ordered airlines to issue boarding passes manually.

The system was restored at around 7:25 a.m., about an hour and 20 minutes after it went down. Still, the manual checks caused some congestion, and nine flights operated by six airlines were delayed at Incheon International Airport.

The IPC links the Justice Ministry’s immigration system to airlines’ reservation and ticketing systems, so it can screen passenger information in real time before issuing a boarding pass. The system checks each passenger against databases of international terrorists, people barred from entering Korea and holders of lost passports, keeping high-risk travelers off flights.

The ministry is still investigating the exact cause of the outage but suspects work to replace aging storage equipment in its border management system may have triggered it.

Incheon International Airport experienced a separate check-in failure just four days earlier. Last Friday, problems with TravelSky and other ticketing systems used by China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines and Air China delayed check-in for more than 12 hours. The airlines switched to handwritten check-in, but at one point about 1,200 passengers were left waiting at the airport. Officials said the two incidents were unrelated.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]