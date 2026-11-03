Justice Ministry screening outage delays flights at Incheon Airport

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Korea Environment Corporation chief sent to prosecutors over lavish entertainment allegations
Police referred Lim Sang-jun and a recycling company CEO for prosecution over alleged entertainment exceeding legal limits.
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Leaked presidential passenger data appears to have come from Foreign Ministry
Officials say a file containing personal data on 168 presidential aircraft passengers appears to have originated at the Foreign Ministry and was likely exposed during trip preparations.
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Court revokes bail granted to Unification Church leader
A Seoul court revoked bail for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja after she allegedly left her designated hospital without permission while appealing corruption convictions.
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Lee defends review of multicultural family benefits as migrant groups demand apology over 'hate-filled' remarks
President Lee Jae Myung said fairness in social support can curb far-right agitation, while activists protested his comments as fueling anti-migrant sentiment.