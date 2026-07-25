Justice minister reportedly offers to resign following move to scrap prosecution's supplementary investigations right

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho speaks during a talk with ministers at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on July 23. YONHAP

According to legal sources, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho expressed concern that scrapping the prosecution's right to supplementary investigations could negatively affect victims.

Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho was said to have offered to resign, according to political sources on Friday, following a move by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) to scrap the prosecution’s right to supplementary investigations.

Jung recently offered his resignation to President Lee Jae Myung, according to the sources.

Earlier in the day, the DP adopted, as its official party line, a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act, aimed at stripping the prosecution of its right to conduct direct investigations, including supplementary investigations.

Jung has expressed concerns that scrapping the prosecution’s right to supplementary investigations could negatively affect victims.

The DP has been pushing ahead with the prosecution reform legislation, which calls for dismantling the prosecution and creating two new agencies, each tasked with handling investigations and indictments.



Yonhap