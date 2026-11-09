Justice minister nominee sidesteps question on dropping President Lee Jae Myung indictments

Lee Yong-cheol, nominee for justice minister, arrives at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration office at the Government Complex Gwacheon in Gyeonggi on Nov. 9. NEWS1

Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol declined to say whether he would seek to drop criminal indictments against President Lee Jae Myung, fueling debate over prosecutorial reform and political ties.

Minister of Justice nominee Lee Yong-cheol sidestepped a question Monday on whether he would push to drop the criminal indictments against President Lee Jae Myung, departing from Kim Seung-won, the embattled nominee he replaced, who had flatly ruled it out before withdrawing from the post.

Lee's stance matters because the justice minister can order prosecutors to drop charges. The Democratic Party (DP) originally wanted to give that power to the special counsel too, but cut it from the bill amid criticism that it would let the president clear his own cases. That leaves the minister as the clearest path to dropping the indictments.

“I think it is right to focus solely on uncovering the truth, and it would be desirable to handle the rest in accordance with the law and principles,” the nominee told reporters at the Government Complex Gwacheon in Gyeonggi.

Kim had dismissed the idea, saying, “I have no intention of directing the withdrawal of indictments through the prosecutor general.”

Lee, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, was nominated on Friday, 48 days after Kim withdrew on Sept. 19.

President Lee’s criminal trials, including those over the Daejang-dong and Baekhyeon-dong development scandals and illegal cash transfers to North Korea, have been suspended since he won the presidency. The ruling DP claims prosecutors under the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration fabricated cases to target Lee when he was the party’s leader.

President Lee Jae Myung speaks at a meeting with senior secretaries at the Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul, Nov. 5. NEWS1

Observers say the new nominee’s textbook answer still leaves open the possibility of directing prosecutors to withdraw the indictments. His reference to uncovering the truth in particular has fueled speculation in the legal community that he may push to drop them later if investigations find prosecutors abused their power.

“Isn’t he planning to push for withdrawing the indictments as a follow-up measure if the special counsel on fabricated indictments or the Justice Ministry's future committee for respect for human rights concludes, after uncovering the truth, that prosecutorial power was abused in past investigations and indictments?” legal circles have asked.

The nominee is considered part of the “Seongnam line” of figures close to the president. He worked at Saegil Law Firm, where the president was the representative attorney, and joined the president’s mayoral transition team when he was elected Seongnam mayor in 2010. The committee also included Jeong Jin-sang, former chief of staff for policy coordination under the DP leader, and Kim Hyun-ji, first chief of administrative staff at the presidential office, both now regarded as close confidants of the president.

“I don’t think a personal relationship with the president would be a disqualifying factor [for appointment as minister],” the nominee said. “Personal ties with the president have been common for many past ministers, and there were actually more cases among my predecessors where they had a personal relationship [with the president].”

He also faces allegations that he was the “hidden architect” of the Daejang-dong development scandal, as the main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok put it. In 2010, he sat on the committee that recommended executives for a city-run public corporation that managed Seongnam’s municipal facilities. In that role, he gave high marks to Yoo Dong-gyu, a central figure in the Daejang-dong case, helping Yoo get appointed as the corporation’s planning director.

The corporation was merged into the newly launched Seongnam Development Corporation four years later. Yoo also became planning director at the Seongnam Development Corporation. He is now on trial on charges of handing huge illicit profits to private developers through the Daejang-dong development project.

“Yoo briefly quit as planning director of the [city facilities corporation] and was then reappointed [at the Seongnam Development Corporation],” the nominee said. “I had absolutely no involvement in that process.”

“I knew then, and know now, almost nothing about the Daejang-dong project,” he added.

Yoo Dong-gyu, former head of the planning division at Seongnam Development Corporation, arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 15 to attend a hearing in his trial over alleged corruption in the Daejang-dong development project. JUN MIN-KYU

Suspicions about ties between the two men have spread further, however, after Yoo raised a gambling allegation. Appearing on a YouTube show on Friday, Yoo claimed that he first met the nominee at a restaurant serving baeksuk (whole chicken boiled in broth) in Yongin, Gyeonggi, where they played poker for money.

“Lee Yong-cheol likes poker and he likes drinking too,” Yoo said.

The nominee pushed back. “I have never gambled for large stakes beyond temporary entertainment with family or friends,” he said. “This is a very malicious slander.”

“I can’t help but ask whether it’s common sense for [Yoo] to remember something from more than a decade ago as specifically as if it happened yesterday,” he added. Yoo countered that he remembers that day because he does not usually gamble.

The legal community is also questioning whether the nominee is the right person to fix the disarray in the criminal justice system since the prosecution was dismantled.

In the past, victims could have additional evidence they obtained during a trial used in court simply by submitting it to a prosecutor. That is no longer possible. Under the overhaul, which split investigative and indictment powers to stop a single agency from holding both, prosecutors no longer have investigative powers. Prosecution Service offices across the country are being flooded with inquiries about how to handle such cases.

There is also a legislative gap involving people who have not paid fines or who fled after being sentenced to prison. When authorities look up their communications records to track them down, they must now notify the person within 30 days. Previously, that notice could be delayed until the fugitive was caught.

“The president nominated me as justice minister so that I would complete prosecutorial reform successfully with the same resolve I had at the start and successfully settle the new criminal justice system at an early stage,” the nominee said. “I will do my best to establish the new criminal justice system so that the ability to respond to major crimes, such as economic and drug crimes, is maintained even after the [90-day] investigation grace period given to prosecutors ends.”





BY KIM SEONG-JIN [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]