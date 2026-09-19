Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won withdraws nomination

Read more
-
For both DP and PPP leaders, negatives outweigh positives: Poll
A Gallup Korea poll found negative views outnumbered positive ratings for both Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok and People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok.
-
Court fine puts DP lawmaker’s Assembly seat at risk
A Gwangju court fined Rep. Jeong Jun-ho 10 million won ($7,220) over election and political funding violations, a penalty that could cost him his seat if upheld.
-
Lawmakers urge revival of U.S.-North Korea talks
South Korean lawmakers proposed a resolution urging renewed dialogue, a permanent peace regime and support for a civilian delegation to a possible Pyongyang summit.
-
Lee's approval rating falls to new low of 37 percent: Gallup Korea
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 37 percent as disapproval climbed to a post-inauguration high, a Gallup Korea poll found.