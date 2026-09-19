Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won withdraws nomination

Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won speaks during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 19. NEWS1

The embattled nominee to lead the Justice Ministry stepped down 20 days after being tapped for the post amid heavy public scrutiny surrounding his role in a 2021 Covid-19 drug trial.

Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won withdrew his nomination on Saturday after what he described as “deep consideration.”

Kim announced his decision during a press conference at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, saying he made up his mind after watching President Lee Jae Myung’s press conference the previous day.

“I worked hard to help create a government that puts the people first and to make it successful,” Kim said. “I wanted to help smoothly establish the new criminal justice system. But I will stop here and not seek to serve as justice minister.

“I take seriously that I fell short of the standards expected by the public and will deeply reflect on my shortcomings.”

Kim’s withdrawal came 20 days after Lee nominated him as justice minister. It also came two days after the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, led by the Democratic Party, adopted his confirmation hearing report.

His decision came a day after Lee said at a news conference that he would make a careful decision on Kim’s appointment, taking public expectations into account.

During Kim’s confirmation hearing, the People Power Party mounted strong attacks against his nomination. The opposition centered on allegations that Kim used his political power as a lawmaker in 2021 to pressure Kim Kang-lip, then head of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, to expedite approval of a clinical trial for a Covid-19 treatment developed by biotech company Genencell. Opposition to his appointment continued after the hearing.

Kim's withdrawal marks the second resignation from Lee's Cabinet reshuffle after Gender Equality Minister nominee Yong Hye-in stepped down earlier this month.

The Blue House released a statement about Kim's resignation following his press conference.

“The Blue House respects Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won’s decision,” Blue House spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said. “We understand that he made the decision to ease the burden on the government. We will follow the procedures for any necessary next steps.”





BY JANG GU-SEUL [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]