Justice minister nominee apologizes for concern caused by alleged lobbying

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Lee's approval rating continues to slide, at lowest point since taking office
A Gallup poll showed President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 38 percent amid criticism of his real estate policies and Cabinet nominations, while 51 percent voiced their disapproval.
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The winning formula behind the hit ‘Kim Seung-won series’ (KOR)
Romance, absurdity and intrigue all surround the justice minister nominee's confirmation hearing.
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Blue House probes ministries over Hormuz deployment leak
The presidential office is investigating leaked details of possible support for Strait of Hormuz security while insisting no deployment decision has been made.
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How 'Oppagate' puts Kim Seung-won’s Justice Ministry nomination and Korea’s legal overhaul under pressure
The nominee’s alleged role in a Covid-19 trial lobbying case has intensified scrutiny of President Lee Jae Myung’s prosecution reforms.