Justice minister nominee apologizes for concern caused by alleged lobbying

Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won speaks to reporters at his temporary office in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 11. YONHAP

Kim Seung-won said he will provide an explanation during his parliamentary hearing, adding that his efforts were intended to address regulatory unfairness.

Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won on Friday apologized for causing public concern over allegations of illegal lobbying for a new drug but continued to claim innocence, saying he will provide a detailed explanation at his parliamentary confirmation hearing.

"As a politician, I am truly sorry for causing concern to the public," Kim told reporters arriving at his temporary office in Seoul.

Kim, a two-term lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party, was tapped by President Lee Jae Myung late last month but has since come under fire over allegations that he illegally lobbied the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2021 to help win approval for a Covid-19 treatment.

He is accused of asking the then food and drug safety minister to expedite approval of the treatment's clinical trial at the request of a broker.

Kim characterized his lobbying of the food and drug ministry as a public interest petition.

"My intent was to ask why and how a small company's procedures were stalled due to pressure from a multinational corporation and to request that such unfairness be addressed," Kim said.

He added that he had conveyed the petition to the food and drug safety minister just once and exchanged one or two related text messages.

Kim was also asked about suspicions surrounding the hiring of the son of a senior judge allegedly involved in the illegal lobbying as a legislative intern.

"I have nothing to hide. I hired him for the position of legislative assistant through an open interview process," he said. "I remember he worked hard and endured hardships while receiving only about 1 million won [$740] a month," he said.

Kim's parliamentary confirmation hearing is set for Tuesday.





Yonhap



