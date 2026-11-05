'Just become a full-time influencer': PPP blasts Lee for new YouTube show

President Lee Jae Myung films his new YouTube show, “The President’s Y,” in a photo released by the Blue House, which announced the program on Nov. 4. BLUE HOUSE

The People Power Party criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s social media activity, including his new YouTube program, calling it excessive and one-sided.

President Lee Jae Myung is effectively adding “another speaker” when the public wants the volume turned down, the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday, hours before his new YouTube show premieres.

“The President’s Y,” set to premiere at 9 p.m. and air every two to three weeks, is designed to answer the public’s questions directly, but PPP members say it shows Lee has given up on being “a president for all,” a pledge he made at his inauguration in June 2025.

The Y refers to YouTube, a companion to the president’s posts on X, and doubles as a play on “why.”

“Even after watching ‘Minti’ flop, President Lee says he will make a ‘Cheongti’ [a Blue House version] to do YouTube?” Jang Dong-hyeok, the PPP’s leader, said at a party Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly. “At this rate, he will end up a dine-and-dasher who gets his indictments dropped and runs off.”

Both of Jang’s jabs point back to the ruling Democratic Party (DP). Minti 07 is the weekday morning YouTube show the party launched in September, while the dropped indictments refer to its special counsel bill on so-called fabricated investigations and indictments, including eight criminal cases against Lee. The PPP argues the bill could be used to drop the president’s charges, though a clause allowing the counsel to withdraw indictments was removed in committee Wednesday.

“Direct communication sounds grand, but when it comes to how efficient it really is for a president to communicate directly with the public, there are a great many side effects,” Shin Dong-uk, a PPP Supreme Council member, said at the same meeting.

People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok, center, attends the party’s Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 5, where he criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s new YouTube show. NEWS1

Shin, a former main news anchor at conservative-leaning cable network TV Chosun, went on to compare the show to the days when Korea’s main evening newscasts routinely opened with the president’s activities.

“We, too, used to start the news with the president at 9 every evening, and China still mostly does it that way,” Shin said. “That is not possible these days, so the president is making his own channel to talk. But I question whether it is right to give up on being ‘a president for all’ and run a broadcast aimed only at a segment of the public, the so-called pro-Lee group.

“It seems more fitting now to stop saying ‘President Lee Jae Myung’ and say ‘YouTube Lee Jae Myung’ instead.”

Shin warned that the fallout could reach diplomacy.

“Once the president’s channel opens, every media outlet will be watching each evening for what the president says,” Shin said. “This will affect not only domestic politics, the economy and society. What is more worrying is that it is very likely to bring fatal side effects to diplomatic relations. I wonder, YouTuber Lee Jae Myung, whether you might please, finally, keep your mouth shut.”

People Power Party Supreme Council member Shin Dong-uk, who criticized President Lee Jae Myung’s new YouTube show on Nov. 5, speaks at a party Supreme Council meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 20. YONHAP

Choi Bo-yun, the PPP’s chief spokesperson, turned the show’s play on “why” against the president in a written statement.

“President Lee’s YouTube show ‘The President’s Y’ begins tonight,” Choi said in the statement. “But it is questionable whether he has any genuine intention of answering the public’s ‘why.’ The public is asking for the volume to be turned down, but the president has effectively added another speaker.”

The statement was headlined “A president who ignores a public asking ‘why’ and switches on only his own ‘Y’: Where has the ‘president for all’ gone?”

“A recent poll found that 62.5 percent of the public view the president’s social media communication negatively, and only 31.9 percent positively,” Choi said. “Even within the ruling camp, people are saying, ‘Would it not be good to cut back a little?’ This isn't political quibbling; it's the public’s judgment and candid advice from within. The public says ‘enough,’ but the president cries ‘subscribe.’”

The poll Choi cited, conducted Oct. 18 and 19 among 1,002 adults, asked respondents whether Lee’s social media activity brings him closer to the public or is excessive and undignified.

“If YouTube and social media are that good and that important, step down from the presidency first and become a full-time influencer,” Choi said. “The presidency is not a post for gathering subscribers but one for taking responsibility.”

President Lee Jae Myung, whose new YouTube show drew opposition fire ahead of its Nov. 5 premiere, pauses in thought during a meeting after touring the Jangwi New Town redevelopment site in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, on Nov. 4. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Jo Yong-sul, another PPP spokesperson, put a number on Lee’s posting in a separate statement.

“President Lee uploaded as many as 154 social media posts in October and poured out 13 on Oct. 28 alone as he carried on his politics of words,” Jo said. “Not many people would regard it as normal for a president to be absorbed in writing social media messages rather than focusing on state affairs.”

Jo then targeted the YouTube show.

“As if that were not enough, he now says he will even run a YouTube show on his own channel,” Jo said. “On the surface, he champions communication with the public, but is this not ultimately about building yet another outlet to deliver whatever he wants to say, one-sidedly?”

Future episodes will also include Lee’s replies to comments left on his social media accounts, according to the Blue House.

“Communication is not pouring out your own words one-sidedly through broadcasts and social media,” Jo said. “Come out of the cyber world now and into the daily lives of the people. That is the bare minimum of what a president should look like.”





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]