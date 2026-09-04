Judge who handed Yoon life sentence indicted for corruption

The judge who sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison was indicted over allegedly receiving $3,000 in entertainment from lawyers.

Anticorruption investigators on Friday indicted the judge who sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to life in prison over allegations that he was entertained at an expensive bar in 2023.

Judge Jee Kui-youn faces charges of violating the antigraft law for allegedly making two lawyers pay for services worth 4.09 million won ($3,000) at a bar in Seoul's posh neighborhood of Cheongdam in August 2023, according to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).

Under the antigraft law, public officials are subject to being punished for receiving gifts or services exceeding 1 million won per instance regardless of any connection to their duties.

The CIO said it investigated whether the services were provided in exchange for trial favors, but decided not to press bribery charges after determining the court bench that Jee belonged to did not handle the lawyers' cases at the time.

It also identified another instance when Jee was treated at the same bar in September 2024, but decided not to pursue the case as the services worth 4.16 million won for five people at the time did not meet the antigraft law threshold.

The case received widespread attention when the allegations surfaced in May 2025 as Jee served as the presiding judge of Yoon's insurrection trial over his failed 2024 martial law bid.

In February, the court sentenced Yoon to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through his martial law declaration. The case is currently under review at an appeals court.





Yonhap