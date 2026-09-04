Judge who handed Yoon life sentence indicted for corruption

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Fireworks festival, marathon to cause congestion in Seoul this weekend
Fireworks festival and a marathon event will close key roads and disrupt subway service in Yeouido and downtown Seoul.
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Free park, not-so-free parking: Fireworks festival spots fetch up to 300,000 won
Prime viewing spots and parking near Yeouido are being resold for up to 300,000 won ($220) ahead of the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, as city officials warn against reserving public park space.
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Housing plan threatens to hamstring Korea's horse racing industry, groups warn
A committee representing racehorse breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable workers says a rushed redevelopment for 9,800 homes could imperil horses, jobs and Korea’s largest racetrack.
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Sky's the limit — but not for spaces: The best spots to watch the Seoul fireworks festival
From camping out along the Han River to snapping up seats at Starbucks,spectators have to get creative to score the perfect view of Seoul's fireworks festival.