Jogye Order re-elects Venerable Jinwoo

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Police leadership apologizes, vows overhaul after string of failures
Korea's incoming police leadership apologized over mishandled murder and missing-persons cases, pledging accountability and broad reform.
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Seoul bus union to strike from Sept. 16 if further talks fail
Seoul bus union members could halt city services from Sept. 16 unless wage talks with management reach a last-minute deal.
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Paju sex workers pledge to end prostitution for good
Brothel owners and sex workers in Paju, Gyeonggi, vowed to end prostitution while seeking support for legal livelihoods and neighborhood revival.
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Facing the music? HYBE Chairman Bang referred to prosecutors over 263.1 billion won in gains.
Police referred Bang Si-hyuk and four others to prosecutors over allegations they misled investors ahead of HYBE's 2020 listing, allowing them to pocket $193.4 million in profits.