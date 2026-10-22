Job uncertainty drives most graduation delays, survey shows

Of the 1,139 young adults who participated in the National Youth Policy Institute survey, 75 had deferred their graduation, with 76 percent of them citing employment-related uncertainty as their main reason.

Three in four young adults who deferred their university graduation listed concerns about finding a job as the main reason for the delay, a survey showed on Thursday.

Seventy-five respondents, or 7.4 percent, said that they had deferred their graduation, according to a National Youth Policy Institute (NYPI) survey.

The institute tracked 2,351 students from their first year of middle school in 2010 through last year. Of the 1,139 who participated in the survey, 1,011 attended university, and 878 graduated.

Among those who had deferred graduation, 76 percent provided employment-related uncertainty as their main reason, citing the need to prepare for the job search and the possibility of not finding a job after graduation.

The survey also found that the proportion of respondents who did not go to university was higher among men than women, with men recording 15.4 percent and women 6.7 percent.

The rate was also nearly twice as high for those living outside the greater Seoul area at 14.2 percent, compared to 7.6 percent for those within the region.

Additionally, 53.4 percent of participants who went to university, or 540 people, said that they had taken a leave of absence from university at some point.

Military service was the most common reason, accounting for 55.9 percent of responses. In Korea, all able-bodied men must complete 18 to 21 months of service under a mandatory draft system.

Students throw their graduation caps in the air at a university in Seoul on Feb. 24, 2025. NEWS1

Preparing for certification exams followed at 11.7 percent. Preparing for public-sector employment accounted for 11.3 percent, and earning money for tuition or living expenses for 7.2 percent. Another 5.6 percent of respondents took time off to gain work experience through internships or similar opportunities.

Other reasons for taking a leave of absence included language-related overseas programs at 3.5 percent, preparing for private-sector employment at 2.6 percent and family obligations, such as caring for sick relatives, at 1.1 percent.

The survey also found that most young people prioritized pay when considering jobs.

When asked about their preferred type of employer — with the option to choose multiple answers — 21.5 percent of all participants chose a company offering high salaries. This accounted for the largest share. A company offering work suited to their interests and abilities followed at 21.1 percent, job security at 19.9 percent and a positive workplace atmosphere at 16.9 percent.

Job preferences also differed by gender. Men placed greater emphasis on salary and career development opportunities, while women considered whether a job suited their interests and abilities and offered benefits.

A student checks job postings on a bulletin board at an employment support center at a university in Seoul on Aug. 12. YONHAP

There were also regional differences. Young adults living in the greater Seoul area tended to prioritize salary, while those outside the capital region placed more importance on job security and benefits.

Young people also worked an average of 40.16 hours per week at their first jobs, earning an average monthly income of 2.54 million won ($1,900).

Those who did not attend university worked an average of 1.66 hours more per week than those who graduated from four-year universities, but they earned an average of 177,000 won less per month.

When asked about employment stability, among respondents who did not attend university, 53.1 percent reported having held at least four jobs during the survey period. Among all participants, however, 22.5 percent who were unemployed at the time of the survey said that they had never worked.

The NYPI researchers said that young adults’ paths to employment differed depending on whether they attended university.

“[Those] who did not attend university tend to move frequently between jobs, often working in short-term positions,” the researchers said. “Among unemployed young people, two distinct groups are emerging: those whose entry into the labor market is delayed, and those who repeatedly take on short-term jobs.”





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]