Jensen Huang affair sparks AI meme wave

A meme parodies a viral moment from a Coldplay concert, replacing the Astronomer executives with Jensen Huang and Alice Huang. SCREEN CAPTURE

AI-generated videos and memes pairing Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice Huang spread online after his infidelity admission.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s confirmed affair has become internet fodder as AI-generated videos and memes pairing him with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom media reports identify as the other woman, are going viral.

Parodies of a viral moment from a Coldplay concert near Boston in July 2025 spread across online communities and social media on Wednesday.

At that concert, the stadium’s big screen caught the CEO of U.S. software company Astronomer embracing a female executive. The two quickly pulled apart and hid their faces when they realized they were on camera. Both were married to other people, and the clip became a worldwide meme.

Online users have used AI to swap the pair for Jensen Huang and Alice Huang.

Another popular video shows the two dancing to the K-pop song “Trouble Maker” (2011) by HyunA and Jang Hyun-seung.

An AI video parodying the elevator scene in the film “(500) Days of Summer” (2009) shows Jensen Huang looking lovestruck as Alice Huang steps out of an elevator. Online users have dubbed it “500 Days of Chip.”

An AI-generated meme shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang dancing to “Trouble Maker.” SCREEN CAPTURE

A satirical meme uses a foldable smartphone. When the phone, showing a photo of Jensen Huang with his wife, is unfolded, Alice Huang appears leaning on his other shoulder.

Puns on Huang’s rise as head of chipmaker Nvidia are also making the rounds. In Korean, the word for chip is a single short stroke away from cheop, a word for a mistress.

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Huang wrote in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday. The email did not name the woman.

An AI meme uses a foldable phone to mock Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s admission of infidelity. SCREEN CAPTURE

U.S. intelligence officials believe Alice Huang, also known as Huang Le, was passing information to Beijing while developing a close relationship with Jensen Huang, The New York Times reported on Oct. 29.

Nvidia’s board has opened an independent investigation that will examine whether national security or company secrets were compromised, though it said it has no reason to believe either was. On Tuesday, the board’s independent members hired former federal prosecutor Joon H. Kim to conduct the inquiry.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]