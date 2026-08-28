Jeju officer admits falsely closing missing woman’s case

Read more
-
Special counsel seeks five years for ex-prime minister over justice appointments
Prosecutors say Han Duck-soo violated his constitutional duty by refusing to appoint Constitutional Court justices while acting president.
-
Maserati crash kills motorcyclist, injures 3 in Seoul
A Maserati driver was arrested after a late-night collision with a motorcycle, bus and taxi in southern Seoul left one dead and three injured.
-
Three dead in Cheonan paint materials factory fire
Three people were killed after a fire broke out at a paint materials factory in Cheonan, authorities said.
-
Suspected killer of Chinese student in Gyeongsan refuses psychopathy test
Police say the suspect allegedly tried to cover up the killing by posing as the victim, disposing of her remains and filing a false missing persons report.