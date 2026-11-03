JCS chief visits soldiers injured in DMZ blast

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung inspects a medical evacuation helicopter at the Army Aviation Command in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 3. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung visited the soldiers injured in an explosion caused by land mines planted by North Korea and offered them words of comfort at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Tuesday visited the soldiers injured in an explosion caused by land mines planted by North Korea inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) and offered them words of comfort, officials said.

Jin met with the soldiers wounded in the Sept. 21 mine blast and their family members at the Armed Forces Capital Hospital in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, according to the JCS.

During the visit, he pledged to ensure that the soldiers can focus solely on their recovery, saying that he would never forget their sacrifices for the nation.

Last month, the South Korean military concluded that the mine blast was caused by resin antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by Pyongyang south of the military demarcation line. The blast injured three South Korean soldiers, two of them seriously.

Jin also visited the Army Aviation Command in Icheon, where he inspected the operational readiness of a KUH-1M military medical evacuation helicopter that was deployed at the time of the DMZ mine blast.

The JCS chief urged troops to maintain a high level of readiness to ensure timely emergency responses and save the lives of service members and civilians, particularly in frontline and remote areas.

He also instructed troops to take early preventive measures against wildfires during the fall season, including deploying military helicopters to contain fires before they develop into large-scale blazes.





Yonhap