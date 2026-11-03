JCS chief visits soldiers injured in DMZ blast

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Kim Yo-jong rejects U.S. hacking allegations but leaves door open to dialogue in rebuke
The Workers' Party heavyweight labeled the accusation "a political provocation" but ended on a measured note, saying that there are "issues to reconsider."
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UN releases letter sent by Seoul decrying DMZ mine blasts and calling for apology from Pyongyang
South Korea’s ambassador to the UN sent the letter to the president of the UNSC, but refrained from seeking a Security Council meeting or statement.
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Unification minister calls for inter-Korean cooperation on border crossings by diseased animals
Chung Dong-young said the ministry is preparing a quarantine regimen, citing a 2019 swine fever outbreak in North Korea.
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Military cadets set to embark on joint training cruise
A total of 741 cadets from the Korean Army, Navy, Air Force and the Armed Forces Nursing Academy will embark on a joint training mission from Nov. 3 through 20.