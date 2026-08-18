JCS chief visits border units to check readiness as joint drills with U.S. unfold

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USFK chief drops in at Defense Ministry in wake of Trump's post about joint exercises
Gen. Xavier Brunson met Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in joint South Korea-U.S. exercises.
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Lee pushes Opcon transfer, nuclear-powered sub program as joint U.S. drills get underway
President Lee Jae Myung called for wartime command transfer within his term, faster work on nuclear-powered submarines during the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise and modernized disaster systems and infrastructure.
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Russian foreign minister lauds North Korea's troop deployment, pledges closer ties in Liberation Day letter
Russia’s foreign minister hailed Pyongyang’s deployment to the Kursk region and pledged broader cooperation in a Liberation Day message.
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U.S. Republican senator joins Democrats in criticizing Trump’s joint drill cuts
Sen. Thom Tillis joined Democratic lawmakers in speaking out against U.S. President Donald Trump's order to sharply reduce joint military exercises with South Korea.