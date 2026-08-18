JCS chief visits border units to check readiness as joint drills with U.S. unfold

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Young-sung, right, cheers with front line officers at the 7th Infantry Division, on Aug. 18. JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF

Gen. Jin Young-sung visited a guard post of the 7th Infantry Division a day after the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise kicked off.

South Korea's top military officer visited units near the border with North Korea on Tuesday to check their readiness amid key drills with U.S. forces, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Gen. Jin Young-sung inspected a border guard post under the 7th Infantry Division in the central front line area, a day after South Korean and U.S. troops kicked off the annual summertime Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise, according to the JCS.

The inspection comes amid concerns over possible North Korean provocations during the drills, which Pyongyang has long denounced as an invasion rehearsal.

Seoul and Washington maintain their drills are defensive in nature.

Jin also visited another border unit to be briefed on its border guard operations, according to the JCS.

He urged troops to thoroughly prepare for possible North Korean provocations, noting the increased likelihood during the allied drills, the JCS said.

The visit also took place after another unit was recently found to have allowed its soldiers to stand on guard with unloaded weapons to minimize accidental discharges. The head of the 1st Corps has been relieved of duty over the lax practice.





Yonhap