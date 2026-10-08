JCS chief calls DMZ mine blast 'provocation'

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung speaks at the parliamentary audit held at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 8. NEWS1

South Korea's JCS chief called the DMZ mine blast that injured three soldiers a North Korean provocation and said the military will review further response measures.

South Korea's top military commander said Thursday he had not thought of the recent mine blast near the inter-Korean border as anything other than a “provocation” by North Korea, while vowing to review response measures.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung made the remarks as some opposition lawmakers have raised issues with the South Korean military for allegedly refraining from depicting the Sept. 21 blast as a “provocation” by the North.

“There was not a single moment when I thought it was anything other than a provocation when one of my men was seriously injured,” Jin said during a parliamentary audit.

“But I had not paid close attention to the fact that the term 'provocation' was not included in the announcement,” he said when asked why the military had left out the term during Monday's briefing.

The JCS concluded its joint investigation with the United Nations Command into the mine blast on Monday, confirming its preliminary findings that resin antipersonnel mines deliberately planted by Pyongyang south of the military demarcation line (MDL) were the cause of the blast. The explosion left three South Korean soldiers injured, two of them seriously.

On whether he deems the mine-removal operation conducted by South Korean troops at the blast site as a “corresponding” response, Jin said he thought the operation was “highly significant” and succeeded in expressing the resolve of the South Korean military.

“At the very least, we need to eliminate ourselves the threat that caused serious injuries to our comrades near the MDL,” he said. “I think it is highly significant that we were able to carry out a successful operation with a unit that acts on orders from its commander, thereby demonstrating and following through on our resolve.”

Asked if the military was planning other response measures, Jin said he would continue to review the necessary steps, without elaborating.

The South Korean military launched an operation Monday to remove any remaining land mines planted by North Korea at the blast site, in what marks the first such mission inside the buffer zone between the two Koreas.

Meanwhile, the South Korean military vowed to strengthen its readiness posture to deter further provocations by North Korea following the recent mine blast.

It also pledged to respond “sternly” to the damage suffered by South Korean troops, including through both physical and nonphysical means.

In the midterm, the military plans to strengthen the capabilities needed to maintain the initiative in operations in the demilitarized zone (DMZ), including by minimizing surveillance blind spots.

The JCS also said it will accelerate efforts to transition the surveillance systems at general outposts in front line units to AI and advanced technology-driven systems.







Yonhap