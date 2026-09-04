Japan's defense minister to skip annual security dialogue in Seoul after war shrine visit

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Korea weighs Strait of Hormuz deployment amid U.S. pressure
Seoul is discussing sending noncombat naval and air assets near the Strait of Hormuz, though the Blue House says no decision has been made.
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Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort criticized for wearing traditional Japanese attire to Korean event
Ansel Elgort wore a yukata, a traditional Japanese garment, to the "CJ Night in Celebration of Frieze Seoul" event to celebrate the start of Frieze Seoul, an international art fair.
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China pulls out of Gwangju Biennale over Taiwan name dispute
China's embassy demanded the Gwangju Biennale change the Taiwan Pavilion designation as Chinese artists withdrew a day before the event opens.
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Korea to hold event marking 78th anniversary of military’s founding on Armed Forces Day
The event, held on the runway at the Gyeryongdae headquarters next month, will involve some 4,000 troops.