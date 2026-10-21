Japanese students show growing interest in Korean companies, but workplace culture concerns persist

A KITA survey found that many Japanese students and job seekers want Korean-linked careers, though competition and hierarchy remain concerns.

TOKYO, Japan — In a recent survey, around half of Japanese university students and job seekers said they would like to work for Korean companies operating in Japan, while nearly half also expressed interest in moving to Korea for work.

A total of 50.8 percent of respondents said they wanted to work for Korean companies in Japan, according to a survey released by the Tokyo branch of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA).

In a separate question, 46.1 percent said they would be willing to move to Korea for work. The figure was nearly double the 23.3 percent who said they would not.

The online survey included 297 respondents, including users of the Japanese job search platform Job Japan and students enrolled at Japanese universities with Korean language departments. The findings may therefore better reflect the employment preferences of people with some exposure to Korean companies or culture than those of Japanese job seekers as a whole.

When asked about positive perceptions of Korean companies in a question allowing multiple responses, 70.4 percent cited their global expansion. Rapid growth followed at 38.4 percent and a dynamic, challenging work environment at 33.7 percent.

"I want to work for a Korean company or a Korean-affiliated company in Japan because I'm studying Korean at university," said Shimizu Ria, a third-year student at Tezukayama Gakuin University in Osaka. "I prefer jobs that allow me to maintain a connection with Korea, including working at a hotel where I can frequently interact with Korean guests."

As for negative perceptions of Korean companies, 74.1 percent of respondents cited intense competition. Hierarchical, top-down corporate cultures followed at 65.7 percent, and concerns about job instability at 24.9 percent.

Pedestrians cross a street beneath an electronic board displaying company share prices in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 10, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

Despite interest in working for Korean companies or in Korea, respondents' familiarity with Korean businesses remained limited.

Only 39.1 percent said they knew Korean companies well or had some knowledge of them. The largest share, 56.2 percent, said they had merely heard of them.

KITA attributed the gap to positive perceptions of Korea, shaped by Korean culture, that have not yet translated into a deeper understanding of individual Korean companies.

Respondents' preferred industries and job categories also reflected their interests.

A total of 55.2 percent expressed interest in working in cultural and service industries, including arts, sports and tourism, while 44.8 percent preferred marketing and planning positions. Respondents could select multiple answers.

Job seekers stand in front of booths at the Job Fair for International Students held at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 27, 2024. NEWS1

When choosing an employer, respondents placed the greatest importance on practical working conditions.

Job responsibilities ranked first at 73.1 percent, followed by salary and benefits at 72.1 percent and holidays and paid leave at 62.3 percent.

Despite interest, Korean companies face competition from Japanese employers in attracting talent.

In Japan, the ratio of job openings to job seekers among university and graduate school students expected to graduate next spring stands at 1.62, according to the labor market research organization Recruit Works Institute. This means companies have more positions to fill than job seekers.

The average monthly starting salary for university graduates who entered the work force in Japan this year also rose for the fourth consecutive year, reaching 237,000 yen ($1,500).

"To attract Japanese talent, Korean companies should clearly explain Korean language proficiency requirements, job responsibilities, working conditions and recruitment procedures," KITA said. "They also need to adjust their recruitment schedules to align with the job-search timelines of Japanese university students."





BY YOU SEONG-UN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



