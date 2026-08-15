Japanese prime minister sends Yasukuni offering but avoids controversial shrine visit

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Korean ruling, opposition parties condemn Japanese officials’ Yasukuni Shrine visits
Lawmakers across Korea’s political divide said the visits undermine trust and demand Japan confront its wartime history through action.
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Rubio calls Korea an 'indispensable partner' in Liberation Day message
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted expanding cooperation with Korea on security, critical minerals and shipbuilding.
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Liberation Day nears, but 'No Japan' has become 'Go Japan'
Record travel, beer imports and warmer public sentiment signal a striking shift from Korea’s 2019 “No Japan” boycott.
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Only 5 survivors remain as Korea marks 9th memorial day for Japanese military ‘comfort women’ victims
Various ceremonies nationwide will pay respects to the women who suffered sexual slavery at the hands of the Japanese military.