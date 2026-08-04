Japanese K-pop trainee referred to prosecutors after pre-debut disappearance

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In a Changwon complex at risk of collapse, summer heat leaves residents with nowhere to go
As indoor temperatures climb above the heat outside, dozens of residents remain in structurally unsafe homes they say they cannot afford to leave.
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Gangster jailed for beating underage members over drinking game, rule infractions
A Suwon court sentenced a gang member to 20 months in prison for repeatedly assaulting underage subordinates over a drinking game and alleged rule violations.
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Seoul mayor warns of 'tax hell' in housing overhaul plan
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the government’s 2026 real estate tax proposal would deepen market instability, cut rental supply and burden ordinary residents without boosting housing supply.
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Daily heat illness cases hit year's highest level as overall death toll reaches 19
Korea reported 186 heat-related illness cases in a single day as the nationwide heat wave intensified and suspected deaths reached 19.