Japanese influencer dies by apparent suicide while livestreaming in Seoul

A Japanese national in her 20s with more than 80,000 TikTok followers was found dead at her Seoul officetel after an apparent suicide broadcast live on social media.

A Japanese influencer living in Korea died by suicide while livestreaming on social media.

The influencer, a Japanese national in her 20s, was found dead at an officetel in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at around 5:33 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the police.

Police were dispatched to the scene after receiving a report from an acquaintance who said their “friend attempted suicide during a livestream.”

The influencer, who had about 80,000 followers on TikTok, died by suicide while livestreaming on the platform from the officetel she lived. The entire incident was reportedly broadcast live.

The Seoul Yongsan Police Station is investigating the exact circumstances of the death.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY KIM JI-HYE [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]