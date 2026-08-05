Japanese influencer dies by apparent suicide while livestreaming in Seoul

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Death toll from heat wave rises to 21
As Seoul braces for temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 2,400 people have already visited emergency rooms and more than 20 have died.
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More than sixty percent of Koreans think prosecution should have investigative rights
A new poll found that 62.5 percent of Koreans support keeping prosecutors’ supplementary investigation authority despite recent legal revisions that removed it.
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Court issues fines for abusive comments about G-Dragon
Several people who posted or spread abusive comments online about K-pop singer G-Dragon were fined after his agency filed more than 100 defamation complaints.
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Oh presses Blue House on housing supply, but ends lunch without agreement
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon urged the presidential office to ease building rules and rethink Yongsan housing plans, but the two sides left a lunch meeting without finding common ground.