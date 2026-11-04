Japanese crime ring's second-highest-ranking member claims to be Korean during arrest

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Rare dinosaur tail trail found in Ulsan
A newly identified tail drag mark alongside 100-million-year-old footprints offers rare evidence of how a four-legged herbivorous dinosaur moved.
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‘Hard to even land an interview’: Young men struggle to find jobs as AI, factory slump squeeze market
The gap in employment between young men and women is growing as manufacturing, construction and AI-exposed entry-level roles shrink in Korea.
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A weekend in Gyeongju: Where ancient landmarks meet trendy cafes, autumn colors and local hotspots
A year after hosting the APEC summit, Gyeongju is drawing more international visitors to Hwangnidan-gil, Cheomseongdae, Woljeonggyo Bridge and Bulguksa Temple.
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Justice Ministry screening outage delays flights at Incheon Airport
A passenger pre-screening system failure halted check-in nationwide for more than an hour, delaying nine flights at Incheon International Airport.