Japanese crime ring's second-highest-ranking member claims to be Korean during arrest

Authorities detained Yoshitaka Yamamoto of the JP Dragon, a Japanese crime syndicate based in the Philippines, accused of defrauding older adults in Japan by having members call them while posing as police officers.

A top member of a Japanese crime syndicate based in the Philippines claimed to be Korean when local authorities arrested him last week, according to Japanese media.

The Philippines’ immigration and police authorities detained Yoshitaka Yamamoto of the notorious JP Dragon, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

Yamamoto is believed to be the group’s second-highest-ranking member after its leader, Ryuji Yoshioka, who was caught last year. JP Dragon is accused of defrauding older adults in Japan by having members call them while posing as police officers. Its schemes have cost victims an estimated 900 million yen ($5.7 million) in total.

Philippine authorities have been working with Japanese investigators to track Yamamoto after receiving a tip that he was hiding in the country.

Authorities caught Yamamoto on Saturday while he was traveling by bus from his home in Dingalan on the northern island of Luzon. A summary court in Fukuoka, Japan, had already issued an arrest warrant for him on fraud and theft charges.

At the time of his arrest, Yamamoto claimed to be a different person of Korean nationality, according to Kyodo. He was also carrying documents, including a driver’s license, believed to have been issued under a stolen identity.

However, his mug shot, which Philippine authorities released after his arrest, listed his nationality as Japanese.

Philippine authorities plan to send Yamamoto back to Japan soon.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]