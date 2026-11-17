Cho Kuk, head of the Rebuilding Korea Party’s Institute for Policy Innovation, waits for a flight back to Korea at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Nov. 17 after Japanese immigration authorities refused him entry. REBUILDING KOREA PARTY

The former Rebuilding Korea Party leader and justice minister under President Moon Jae-in was refused entry without an explanation.

TOKYO — Japan has said that the decision to refuse entry to former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on Tuesday was likely due to his criminal record, not his 2024 visit to the Dokdo islets.

Cho, who heads the Rebuilding Korea Party’s Institute for Policy Innovation, landed at Haneda Airport that morning for a joint seminar with Meiji Gakuin University. Japanese immigration authorities took him to a separate area and turned him away about two hours later, telling him only that he was eligible for denial under Japanese law, the party said.

“Cho’s two-year prison sentence was finalized in December 2024 on charges including his daughter’s fraudulent admission to a graduate school,” the Japanese government official told the JoongAng Ilbo by phone on Tuesday. “Anyone with a criminal record needs a visa to enter Japan, and Cho may not have gone through that procedure.”

“Even if he received a special pardon in Korea, he is treated as a person with a criminal record in Japan,” the official added. Cho was pardoned in August last year.

Asked whether the denial may have been a form of political retaliation against the former justice minister's visit to the islets, which Japan has continually laid claim to, the official said, “There is no possibility of that.”

“It would purely be because he fell under the legal grounds for denial of entry.”

Article 5 of Japan’s Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, in principle, bars foreign nationals who have been sentenced to a prison term of one year or more, in Japan or abroad. A special pardon in Korea does not automatically wipe the record as far as Tokyo is concerned.

The rule has tripped up Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim before. Convicted and jailed in 1999, Anwar applied for visas while he was an opposition leader and entered Japan in 2011 and 2012 under special measures by the Japanese government. In 2014, he arrived at Narita International Airport without applying for a visa in advance and was refused entry.

Cho Kuk, founder of the Rebuilding Korea Party and current head of its research institute, speaks in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 7. NEWS1

Japan’s justice minister can, however, allow entry as an exception after weighing individual circumstances. Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was sentenced to two years in prison in a 2008 corruption case but visited Japan in August 2011 with special permission from the Japanese government. Tokyo issued him a visa as an exception at the Thai government’s request.

The Rebuilding Korea Party demanded an official explanation and apology from the Japanese government. Japanese authorities have not specified which legal provision they applied to Cho, and whether he had applied for a visa beforehand has not been confirmed.

“We provided consular assistance as soon as we learned of the situation, conveyed our regret through diplomatic channels and requested confirmation of the exact facts surrounding Japan’s immigration action,” Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Tuesday.

“We asked the Japanese government to prevent a recurrence of similar cases. We will continue to do our best to ensure smooth people-to-people exchanges between the two countries and to protect the rights and interests of our nationals.”





BY YOU SEONG-UN, TOMOKO ONUKI [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]