Cho Kuk, founder of the Rebuilding Korea Party and current head of its research institute, speaks in Jeonnam-Gwangju on Nov. 7. NEWS1

Japanese authorities cited immigration law in barring Cho, canceling his planned university events and meetings in Tokyo.

Cho Kuk, former Korean justice minister and founder of the liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, was denied entry to Japan on Tuesday.

Japan's Immigration Services Agency refused Cho entry at 1:19 p.m., more than two hours after he arrived at Haneda Airport in Tokyo at about 11:05 a.m., according to a statement from the party’s spokesperson, Lim Myoung-hee, that day.

Japanese authorities suspended the entry screening and took Cho to a separate area for two rounds of questioning that lasted 50 minutes and 22 minutes, the party said.

Japanese authorities later issued Cho a formal notice denying entry, citing grounds for refusal under the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. Although the law bars foreigners sentenced to at least one year in prison — whether in Japan or abroad — from entering Japan, it exempts convictions for political offenses.

A liberal firebrand who briefly served as justice minister under former President Moon Jae-in, Cho was sentenced to two years in prison after the Supreme Court upheld his conviction in December 2024 for using illegal means to help his children enter university and interfering in a presidential office inspection. He was released under a presidential pardon in August 2025.

Though the specific reasons Cho was denied entry are unclear, some observers have speculated possible links to Cho's visit to the Dokdo islets in May 2024. During the visit, Cho criticized the then-Yoon Suk Yeol administration's diplomacy toward Japan as "submissive." The Japanese government called such remarks "extremely regrettable" and reiterated its claim that Dokdo is Japanese territory.

“I will go back to Korea, but whether to file an appeal is a decision I have the right to make, and I will not surrender that right,” Cho reportedly told Japanese officials as he refused their request to sign a document waiving his right to challenge the decision.

The consul general at the Korean Embassy in Japan went to the airport to protest the decision, but Japanese authorities refused to reverse the entry ban.

A view of Korean and Japanese national flags hoisted at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, on March 16, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

Cho was scheduled to give a keynote speech on Wednesday at an open seminar, titled “An Advanced Nation of Social Rights: The Future of Korea’s Welfare State” (translated), at Meiji Gakuin University’s Shirokane Campus in Minato Ward, Tokyo.

The seminar was jointly organized by the research institute affiliated with Meiji Gakuin University's Department of Sociology and the Rebuilding Korea Party’s institute, which Cho currently leads.

Cho’s itinerary included meetings with faculty members at three Japanese universities — the University of Tokyo, Tokyo Keizai University and Meiji Gakuin University — and students from abroad.

Cho's planned engagements in Japan were all called off after immigration authorities denied him entry, including a keynote speech, discussions with Japanese scholars and lunch with Korean reporters stationed in Tokyo.

Cho Kuk is seen at Haneda Airport in Japan on Nov. 17. REBUILDING KOREA PARTY

The Rebuilding Korea Party reacted angrily to the decision and demanded a formal apology from the Japanese government.

“Both countries say they want to build a future-oriented relationship, yet Japan has closed the door to academic exchange,” the party spokesperson said. “The Japanese government must formally apologize for this incident and pledge to prevent it from happening again.”

Lim also called on the Korean government to intervene.

“The government must not take lightly an incident in which a former leader of a political party was denied entry,” she said. “It must immediately lodge a strong protest with Japan and demand an official explanation.”

The Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said it provided consular assistance to Cho and asked Japanese authorities to explain why he was denied entry. Seoul said Tokyo had explained the refusal was in accordance with Japanese immigration law.

The Korean government vowed to prevent recurrence of similar incidents involving Korean nationals and protect their interests.





BY CHO MUN-GYU, LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



