Japan airport blocks Korean Asian Games team from carrying national flag

Japanese authorities cited airport security rules as Korea’s delegation arrived for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

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(나고야=뉴스1) 김민지 기자 = 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임에 출전하는 탁구 국가대표 신유빈과 배드민턴 국가대표 서승재 등 대한민국 선수단이 17일 일본 나고야 츄부국제공항을 통해 입국하고 있다. 2026.9.17/뉴스1
Korean athletes for the 2026 Asian Games arrive at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 17.

Korea’s two Asian Games flag bearers arrived in Japan empty-handed after Japanese authorities stopped them from carrying the Taegeukgi (the Korean national flag) through its airport on Thursday.

The main Korean delegation of 122 athletes and staff for the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games arrived at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Tokoname, near Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture.

Table tennis player and Olympic medalist Shin Yu-bin and badminton player Seo Seung-jae, who had carried the Taegeukgi on a flagpole when the delegation departed from Incheon International Airport, emerged from the arrivals area without the flag.

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Japanese police and Japanese airport authorities reportedly stopped the delegation from carrying the flag. The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee protested, but Japanese authorities refused to allow the flag by citing airport security concerns and internal regulations.

Korean delegations have traditionally carried the Taegeukgi into airport arrival halls at major international multisport events. The 2021 Tokyo Olympics was an exception due to strict Covid-19 safety protocols.

아이치·나고야 AG '금빛 승전보'를 위해 (영종도=연합뉴스) 김동민 기자 = 2026 아이치·나고야 아시안게임(AG) 이상현 선수단장과 탁구 신유빈 등 대한민국 선수단이 17일 인천국제공항 제2여객터미널에서 출국하고 있다. 2026.9.17 image@yna.co.kr/2026-09-17 09:22:11/
Korean athletes for the 2026 Asian Games wave the Korean flag as they depart from Incheon International Airport, on Sept. 17.

The latest incident is adding fuel to mounting public anger at home, with controversy already raging over a separate incident at the athletes’ village two days earlier.

A group of performers dressed as samurai warriors, including one portraying 16th-century warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi (1537-98), appeared at a ceremony marking the docking of the Costa Serena, the Italian cruise ship serving as the athletes’ village at Kinjo Pier in Nagoya on Tuesday.

Toyotomi launched Japan’s invasion of Korea in 1592, which began the seven-year Imjin War, one of the most destructive conflicts in Korean history.

Performers dressed as samurai warriors, including one portraying Toyotomi Hideyoshi, appear at a welcoming ceremony at the cruise ship serving as the athletes’ village in Kinjo Pier, Nagoya, Japan, on Sept. 15.

“The event was intended to introduce local culture and tourism, and there was no intention to support any particular historical figure or convey any historical message,” the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organizing committee said.

The explanation contrasts with the response Korea received at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

A banner displayed by the Korean delegation outside the athletes’ village featured motivational messages inspired by remarks by the renowned Korean naval commander, Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-98). The admiral engineered several brilliant victories at sea during the Imjin War, helping lead Korea to eventual victory.

Japanese media and right-wing groups fiercely protested the banner as a political message, and the banner was eventually removed.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee has since sent official letters to the Olympic Council of Asia and the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organizing committee over the Toyotomi performance. The committee expressed regret over the incident and called for measures to prevent a recurrence.

BY PARK LIN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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