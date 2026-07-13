Jangheung Water Festival to return with water battles, K-pop concert

The annual event will also feature prison-themed tours and a wide range of water-based activities.

The annual Jangheung Water Festival will take place from July 25 to Aug. 2 in Jangheung, South Jeolla.

Organized by Jangheung County and the Jangheung Festival Tourism Foundation, the festival will feature water battles, street parades, water rides, fishing activities and a night market.

Visitors can also join prison-themed tours and interactive programs at Papillon Zip, a former prison that has been used as a filming location for numerous Korean dramas such as “The Glory” (2022-23) and “Teach You a Lesson.”

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A K-pop concert, “MyK Festa,” will be held on July 30, featuring K-pop artists BTOB, Chungha, KickFlip, Say My Name, BB Girls and Keyvitup.

International students who register through the registration page on K-campus will receive access to a designated viewing area for the concert and a 10,000 won ($6.70) food truck voucher. K-campus is an online platform operated by the Korea JoongAng Daily that provides information and resources for international students in Korea.

Admission to the festival is free, though some activities require separate fees.

Shuttle buses will run from Gwangju, Mokpo, Suncheon and Busan throughout the festival period, and reservations for shuttle rides are available on the Handy Bus page.





BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [yoon.seungjin@joongang.co.kr]