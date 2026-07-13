Jangheung Water Festival to return with water battles, K-pop concert

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Delayed graduations, visa troubles: International students cite university support failures
As Korea looks to attract more foreign students, some say that inadequate English-language information and limited administrative support have delayed graduation and disrupted career plans.
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Top Vietnamese student bound for Korea's KAIST on AI aspirations
Hoang Huong Giang, one of Vietnam’s highest-performing exam students, will study computer science at KAIST on a Samsung-sponsored full scholarship.
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Seoul's 30-day Climate Card to end: What it means for commuters, K-pass users
Seoul’s monthly transit pass will be replaced by the national K-pass system, along with additional options including the fixed-fare Modu Card.
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North Chungcheong launches hiring incentive for international graduates
North Chungcheong's Goesan County will subsidize local companies that hire and retain international graduates to help ease labor shortages in depopulated areas.