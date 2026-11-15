Jailed JMS cult leader's prison account seized to compensate sexual assault victim

Jeong Myeong-seok, left, leader of religious cult Christian Gospel Mission, better known as Jesus Morning Star or JMS, is seen in 2019. PROSECUTION SERVICE

A court approved the seizure of jailed Christian Gospel Mission leader Jeong Myeong-seok’s prison account and other assets to compensate a victim he sexually assaulted.

Jeong Myeong-seok, leader of the controversial religious cult Christian Gospel Mission (JMS), has had his prison account funds seized as he serves a 17-year sentence for sexually assaulting female followers.

The Daejeon District Court recently approved an application by Maple Yip, a Hong Kong national who was sexually assaulted by Jeong, to seize and collect money from his prison account, according to legal sources on Sunday.

The court also authorized the seizure and collection of funds from bank accounts and other financial assets held by JMS. The amount sought from Jeong and JMS is approximately 308.82 million won ($231,300) from each.

The order applies to Jeong's existing prison funds, any money deposited into his account in the future and compensation for prison labor. Such funds consist of cash inmates possess upon admission, money sent by people outside prison and other payments that the facility is legally authorized to hold on their behalf.

Jeong is serving a 17-year prison sentence upheld by the Supreme Court for sexually assaulting Yip and molesting an Australian follower known only as Amy as well as another Korean follower.

Yip and other victims filed a damages lawsuit against Jeong, JMS and Kim Ji-seon, the group's second-in-command.

Last month, the Daejeon District Court ordered Jeong and the religious group to jointly pay Yip 250 million won plus interest for late payment. The court further ruled that Amy was entitled to 80 million won and the Korean victim to 40 million won, along with interest.

Although Jeong and the religious group challenged the verdict, the court ruled that it could be enforced pending appeal. The victims subsequently secured authorization to seize and collect the money owed.

The Suwon District Court had previously seized prison funds belonging to Kim following a similar request from Yip. Kim, who is serving a seven-year sentence, is jointly liable with Jeong and JMS for 30 million won in damages to Yip, plus interest.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]