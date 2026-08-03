'Is this what people mean by gender diversity?': Man in woman's swimsuit at public pool ignites online debate.

A man wearing a pink women's one-piece swimsuit at a public swimming pool in a Han River park circulated on social media SCREEN CAPTURE

A man seen wearing a women's one-piece swimsuit at a Han River public pool triggered divided reactions over personal freedom, social norms and privacy.

A photo of a man wearing a women's one-piece swimsuit at a public swimming pool along the Han River has ignited an online debate, with supporters saying people have the right to dress as they wish and detractors criticizing the man's deviation from social norms.

The image, recently posted on X, shows a man preparing to enter the pool clad in a pink, coconut-patterned one-piece swimsuit of a type usually worn by women.

“Why is a man wearing a pink women's one-piece swimsuit at a Han River pool?” the user who posted the photos wrote. “I was shocked when I saw it.”

Another user reportedly claimed to have witnessed the man.

“Isn't this from yesterday?” the user said. “I also saw the police escorting him out.”

The post quickly drew conflicting reactions online.

“There were children there,” an online commenter wrote. “It made me uncomfortable the whole time.”

Others expressed similar concerns. “As a parent with a daughter, I wouldn't feel comfortable letting her go to the restroom alone,” a commenter said. Another asked, “Is this what people mean by gender diversity?”

Swimming pools in Ttukseom in Gwangjin District, eastern Seoul SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

Others argued that the man's clothing should not be an issue.

“People are free to wear whatever they want, but it's not exactly pleasant to look at,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Clothing alone is not something that should be treated as a problem,” while another simply wrote, “Just ignore it.”

Some users argued that taking and sharing the man's photo without his consent was the real issue.

“Taking photos without consent is a crime in the first place,” a user wrote.

Han River swimming pools have recently come under scrutiny for sexual harassment and illegal filming, as well as disruptive behavior including drinking and smoking.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it plans to expand the use of banners and public announcements to help prevent illegal filming while increasing patrols by public safety officers. It also plans to use the 136 real-time monitoring surveillance cameras that were installed this year to improve its response to safety incidents.





BY KIM JI-YE [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]