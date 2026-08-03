'Is this what people mean by gender diversity?': Man in woman's swimsuit at public pool ignites online debate.

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Going retro: Young Koreans rediscover compact cameras for color, nostalgia and memory-making
From film point-and-shoots to premium Fujifilm models, dedicated cameras are drawing Korean consumers who want retro aesthetics in the era of ubiquitous smartphones.
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Prosecutors, set to lose investigative authority, castigate safeguards as bill heads to president
All powers to gather evidence and question suspects are shifting to the police, setting off concerns about transparency and due diligence.
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'Busan roundhouse kick' survivor tells lawmaker behind prosecution overhaul to 'go to hell'
The Busan assault survivor condemned the Democratic Party lawmaker who led a bill curbing prosecutors’ investigative powers, arguing it could weaken safeguards for crime victims.
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Prime minister awards contributors to projects marking 80th anniversary of liberation from Japan
Prime Minister Han Seong-sook presented citations to 68 people for supporting a range of projects regarding Japanese colonial rule, including preserving heritage and history.