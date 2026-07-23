Investigators raid election watchdog after detecting data manipulation

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Fire at second Incheon Coupang logistics center contained with extinguisher
A fire at a Coupang logistics center in Incheon was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.
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Pay more to play: Young people are cutting back on socializing as inflation hits hard
In a survey of Millennials and Gen Z, two-thirds of respondents said they go an entire week without catching up with friends.
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Homebuyers in their 30s turn to auctions in search of deals
Younger Koreans are turning to court auctions for homes as prices rise and loans tighten, though experts warn of hidden legal and financial risks.
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Third time a charm? After two prior attempts, police once again seek detention warrant for One Hundred chief
Seoul police reapplied for a detention warrant for Cha Ga-won over allegations she defrauded business partners out of 30 billion won.