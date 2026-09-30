International tribunal dismisses $566M damages claim by Iranian investor against Seoul

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Trump may tout potential $54 billion Korean investment in Alaska despite Seoul’s doubts
Trump is expected to highlight a potential $54 billion Korean investment in an Alaska LNG pipeline project as a done deal to sway voters despite Seoul's unresolved concerns over its commercial viability.
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‘Devastated anew’: Family of Gwangju victim protests decision against death penalty for killer
The family of Lee Chae-won said that the sentence of life in prison only added to the pain of losing the high school student.
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Peru pitches $39 billion in projects to Korean firms as new government courts foreign capital
During an investment seminar at the Embassy of Peru in Korea, Peru's state-run investment promotion agency introduced 85 projects worth $39 billion. The portfolio prominently featured rail projects.
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More than half of Korean men in their 30s to 50s are obese, survey finds
The rate among all men stood at 49.1 percent last year, according to an annual health survey by the disease control and prevention agency.