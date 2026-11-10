International Memorial Day for UN Korean War veterans to be held in Busan

Korean War veterans salute as the flags of countries that fought under the UN Command enter during a ceremony marking UN Forces Participation Day at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 27. YONHAP

A nationwide minute of silence and 21-gun salute will mark the annual Nov. 11 memorial ceremony at Busan's UN Memorial Cemetery.

An annual international commemoration will take place in Busan later this week to remember United Nations veterans fallen during the 1950-53 Korean War, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said Tuesday.

The International Memorial Day for UN Korean War Veterans is scheduled to take place at the UN Memorial Cemetery in Busan on Wednesday, the ministry said in a release.

Seoul hosts the event Nov. 11 every year to honor the veterans who fought alongside South Korean forces under the UN flag against the Soviet-backed North Korea during the three-year conflict. The war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Under the theme "A Moment to Be One, Turn Toward Busan," the ceremony will bring together around 1,000 attendees, including Korean War veterans and their families from six participating nations, foreign diplomats based in Seoul, UN Command service members and members of the general public.

At exactly 11 a.m., a memorial siren will echo throughout Busan for a one-minute silence to honor the fallen soldiers. A 21-gun salute will be rendered concurrently in the highest tribute, with the laying of wreaths by key attendees to follow, the ministry said.

The commemoration began in 2007 with the proposal by Canadian veteran Vincent Courtenay for a one-minute silence toward the Busan memorial cemetery across all UN-allied nations.

Nov. 11 was officially designated the International Memorial Day for UN Korean War veterans following the passage of a South Korean law on honoring them in March 2020.





Yonhap