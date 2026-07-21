Intermittent downpours to persist in central region

Read more
-
Korea faces further inundation as monsoon season continues apace
Forecasters warn of intense downpours, flooding and traffic disruptions across central Korea through the weekend as the monsoon front stalls over the peninsula.
-
Abandoned fishing gear threatens endangered Jeju dolphins
Abandoned fishing gear and lines are endangering at least five of Jeju’s roughly 120 remaining Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, researchers say.
-
Torrential rain damages homes, roads in Gangwon with hundreds displaced
Heavy rain advisories were lifted, but recovery work, road closures and a search for a missing person continued as officials kept emergency measures in place.
-
Torrential rain in Seoul triggers flood warnings, road closures as heavy downpours hit Korea
Overnight downpours triggered flood and landslide warnings, road closures and evacuations in Seoul and other parts of Korea, with more rain expected through Sunday.