Intermittent downpours to persist in central region

Pedestrians walk on the street while holding umbrellas in central Seoul on July 20. YONHAP

A stationary front is set to bring sporadic torrential rain to central regions through Wednesday as showers ease in the south.

Sporadic torrential downpours are expected mainly in the nation's central region Tuesday due to the movement of a stationary front, while monsoon rains in the southern region are expected to ease, the state weather service said.

The stationary front will repeatedly move north and south over Korea, bringing heavy rain to parts of the central region until Wednesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Torrential rain is expected in areas affected by a narrow band of rain clouds associated with the stationary front, while other areas will see a temporary lull in rainfall, the KMA said.

Heavy rain already lashed parts of the capital region early Tuesday, with 56 millimeters (2.2 inches) falling in one hour in Bupyeong, Incheon, and 53.5 millimeters falling in Eunpyeong district, northern Seoul, the agency noted.

It explained the stationary front is the result of a tug-of-war between the hot and humid North Pacific high and the cold, dry air descending from the north.

Rain is expected to subside in the Seoul metropolitan area between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, while the lull in rainfall will continue in the southern region.





Yonhap



