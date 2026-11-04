Injured puppy rescued from sealed bag as Seoul rescuers seek witnesses, dashcam footage

A passerby found the puppy alive in a trash-filled plastic bag on Bugaksan-ro, prompting an appeal for information about its abandonment.

A video showing a puppy found alive inside a tightly sealed plastic bag was posted online Tuesday, along with an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage from vehicles that passed through the area where the puppy was abandoned.

On Threads, the poster said they spotted a black plastic bag moving in the bushes along Bugaksan-ro in Seongbuk District, central Seoul, around 9:42 p.m. on Monday.

Finding the movement suspicious, the person opened the bag and discovered a white puppy inside, surrounded by household trash. A yellow rubber band was tied around the puppy's snout, and the plastic bag was tied shut.

The puppy was taken to a veterinary clinic, where it was found to have wounds around its snout from the rubber band, an abdominal hernia, a torn ear and multiple bleeding abrasions.

The puppy also had hair loss and oozing sores from a skin condition. It also had difficulty walking on its hind legs and is scheduled for a follow-up examination in two weeks, according to the rescuer.

The rescuer also reported that another abandoned dog with a fractured leg had been found about nine minutes away from where the first puppy was discovered.

"Two dogs, both with leg problems, were abandoned in the bushes," the rescuer wrote. "We desperately need witnesses and dashcam footage from passing vehicles."

The rescuer specifically appealed for dashcam footage from vehicles that traveled along Bugaksan-ro or Seongbuk-ro 14-gil toward Bugak Skyway in central Seoul before 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Online commenters expressed shock and anger over the incident.

"How horrifying to abandon a puppy while it's still alive," one commenter wrote.

"I'm so relieved it was rescued," another said.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]