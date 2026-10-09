Industry Ministry denies report of Lutnick's dissatisfaction with NIS

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'Diplomacy over emotions': Kyiv seeks to mend ties with Seoul as POW transfer spat continues
Ukraine says it remains open to constructive dialogue as South Korea recalls its ambassador amid a dispute over North Korean prisoners of war.
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U.S. keeps Korea in Tier 1 group for human trafficking elimination efforts for third straight year
The U.S. State Department report noted that weak sentencing undermined accountability for traffickers in Korea and that the number of cases of adult trafficking pursued by authorities remained "disproportionately low compared to [...] the scale of the crime."
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White House official accuses Korea of flooding U.S. with subsidized steel
Peter Navarro, the White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, wrote on X that Korea has been "inundating" the United States with "highly subsidized steel and steel transshipped from China."
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Nuclear-powered, not nuclear-armed: What Americans want for South Korea
A new Korea Economic Institute of America survey finds 58% of Americans support South Korea developing nuclear-powered submarines, while 71% oppose Seoul acquiring nuclear weapons.