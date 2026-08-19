Industry minister meets with Howard Lutnick over trade, investment issues in Washington

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South Korea, UNC honor U.S. soldiers slain in 1976 Panmunjom ax attack
A memorial marking 50 years since the deadly North Korean attack recalled the two U.S. officers' sacrifice and reaffirmed the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
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Trade, troops and Trump: Korea faces pressure on multiple fronts
Washington is pressing Seoul to accelerate its $350 billion U.S. investment pledge as Trump calls for scaling back joint military exercises.
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China’s Wang Yi to visit Seoul amid Korean peace push
The Chinese foreign minister will meet President Lee Jae Myung and top officials as Seoul seeks Beijing’s support for renewed dialogue with North Korea.
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Trump's move to scale back joint drills linked to frustration over Korea's investment pace: Report
The Politico article raises the possibility that U.S. President Donald Trump could use security issues as bargaining chips to secure desired outcomes on economic matters.